The Ultimate Travel Bucket List for Couples

If you want to get to know your partner better, travel the world together

One of the most memorable and exciting adventures you can take as a couple is a trip to a foreign destination. Beyond discovering culture, cuisine and the best attractions a location has to offer, taking a vacation with your lover is a quick way to test the waters in your relationship.

Because let’s face it, there’s a great possibility that things will go wrong. You may get lost, miss your flight, lose your luggage, or encounter some not-so-friendly locals. And it’s through these challenging experiences that you can learn about a person’s ability to solve problems and compromise. So, if you’re ready to put your relationship to the ‘travel test,’ here are a few trips of a lifetime for couples to consider:

Get up close and personal with the ‘Big Five’ on an African Safari: There is a variety of world class African safari’s in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda; to name a few, that will allow you to come face to face with the big five—lion, elephant, rhinoceros, leopard, and buffalo. And for couples looking for the thrill of the chase, a walking safari allows you to experience the scenery while walking along the same paths of lions, giraffes, elephants, and more. A canoe safari; another great option for those on a quest for adventure, lets you sail through Africa’s majestic rivers and set up camp along various designated areas.

Escape to paradise and sleep-in over water villas in the South Pacific Islands: Thrill-seeking couples looking for romance can check out Tahiti and the French Polynesia for exclusive resorts featuring over-the-water bungalows, surfing, diving, and more. While backpacking, couples can head to Fiji to get off the beaten path.

‘Eat, Pray, Love’ as a couple in Bali, Indonesia: The movie Eat, Pray, Love, featured this tropical paradise as a destination for soul-searchers and anyone looking to indulge in spiritual guidance, transformative culture, tranquility, and lush landscapes. And the Indonesian island famous for its beautiful views, offers a variety of small boutique hotels and large five-star resorts.

Get warm and cozy in the Swiss Alps, Switzerland: Whether you’re looking for a cozy stay at a boutique hotel or a luxury five-star resort, the Swiss Alps, well known for its postcard-ready snow-capped mountains, is a great choice for couples looking for relaxation and rejuvenation. Beyond featuring some of the best ski places in the world, most resorts include spa facilities, mountain climbing, gourmet restaurants, golf courses, designer shops, and musical performances.

Explore the city of love in Paris, France: Chances are you’re not surprised that the country famous for the Eiffel tower; the world’s most recognizable metallic structure, makes the cut for trips of a lifetime. With a delightful combination of romance and history, the city of love is perfect for couples looking to dine in charming restaurants, stroll along the River Seine, and tour some of the best museums in the world.

Discover ancient history in Kyoto, Japan: With its stunning collection of ancient history dating back over 1,000 years, couples can explore imperial palaces and temples, cherry blossoms in Spring via the Sagano Scenic Railway train, and indulge in some of Japan’s most exquisite cuisine.

Explore history and spectacular views in Kaui, Hawaii: Kaui, the fourth largest Hawaiian island, offers mountainous lush landscapes, oceanfront villages, triple waterfalls, and much more. Couples can take in the spectacular views via helicopter tour, backpack through Kalalau Trails, and take a scenic drive around this diverse tropical paradise.

Get lost in the narrow alleyways of Santorini, Greece: From swimming in spectacular beaches and sailing in clear blue water, to discovering fascinating archaeological sites and villages, this magical Greek island provides a variety of activities for wandering couples.

Do you have any trips of a lifetime recommendations for couples? Share your tips with me in the comments section below.