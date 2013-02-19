Eddie Long Sued By New Birth Congregants Over Ponzi Scheme

New Birth says it is hoping former parishioners will recoup lost funds

Eddie Long, the embattled leader of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga, is being sued by a dozen former members of his church. They claim an assistant of Long’s had been warned that an individual brought to New Birth soliciting investments was running his business with a $3 million deficit.

The suit states that if Long had not described Ephren W. Taylor as his “friend,” they would have never invested — and then lost — nearly $1 million.

“We remain hopeful that Ephren Taylor and companies related to him restore the funds that were taken from congregants at New Birth and churches around the county,” New Birth said in a statement. “We continue to cooperate as the case proceeds.”

For more on the story, read the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s report.