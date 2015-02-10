Decoded: The Money Behind Winning a Grammy

Stars see big financial rewards after Grammy wins

(Image: facebook)

Many have wondered if artists get paid for performing at the Grammy’s or if they take home extra cash after winning an award. BlackEnterprise.com did a little digging to find the answers, and it turns out that the Beyoncé’s and Rihanna’s of the world who cash in millions for their world tours don’t get paid a cent when they grace the esteemed ceremony. They don’t get a check for winning either; but we’re sure those golden trophies could auction off for a hefty dollar amount should they ever need the funds.

The live event is far from a loss though. Forbes reports that performers and producers see a “‘Grammy Bounce’ of at least 55% in concert ticket sales and producer fees during the year following a Grammy win.” David Banner told the source that his producer fee jumped from $50,000 to $100,000 after his work on Lil Wayne’s single “Lollipop.”

Co-producer Jim Jonsin, who also worked with Beyoncé, told DailyFinance.com that the rewards were “life-changing.” “If I really wanted to, I could charge a good 20% to 30% more. I didn’t raise my prices, though,” he said of his Grammy win. Pre Grammy-winning status, producers on average charge $30,000 to $50,000 per track. If you’re fortunate enough to snag an award, though, Jonsin says that the starting figure is in the $75,000 area and super-producers like Timbaland and Pharrell can demand twice that.

Thanks to the high-profile night, stars benefit in mainstream visibility and in their pockets too. After winning his first Grammy, “Bruno Mars’ average nightly gross swelled from $130,000 to $202,000 (+55%).” Esperanza Spalding went from $20,000 to $32,000 (+60%) and Taylor Swift jumped from $125,000 to $600,000 (+380%).

And because it would be so tasteless for Hollywood to send its multi-millionaire guests home empty handed, celebrities leave the occasion with a gift bag worth more than some people’s salaries. TorontoSun.com reports, “Gifts include Tiffany cat collars, Gibson guitars, trips to deserted islands, cashmere sweaters, teeth whitening products, jewelry, sunglasses and designer leather bags.” The very generous goodies in 2010 reportedly came to about $50,000 in value.

So, no, music’s superstars don’t walk away with a physical check in tow. The mere association to the Grammy’s, however, does fatten their wallets long after the special airs.