Preview B.E. Business Report: How to Recover From Home Foreclosure

Also: Sea World President Terry Prather; Entrepreneurs of the Week Rodney Hughes and Tony McGee

On the next edition of the Black Enterprise Business Report, hosted by Caroline V. Clarke, author and financial literacy advocate Valerie Coleman Morris provides solutions for those recovering from the trauma of home foreclosure in our Wealth for Life segment. The author of the book Mind Over Money Matters: It’s Your Money, So Take It Personally (Sterling & Ross Publishers), Coleman Morris shares how families can rebuild their lives and restore their financial health after losing their home to foreclosure.

Sea World President Terry Prather is this week’s Power Player. Prather shares the career path he took to a position of leadership at one of the most popular theme parks in America. Also, in our Entrepreneur of the Week segment spotlights Rodney Hughes and Tony McGee, the co-owners of Southstar Distribution, an Orlando, Fla.-based commercial roofing and construction supply company. And Executive Style takes a tour of City Walks, one of Orlando’s most celebrated tourist attractions.

Black Enterprise Business Report is the award-winning weekly, half-hour program offering a mix of one-on-one Power Player interviews with top Black corporate executives, Wealth for Life discussions on personal finance, Entrepreneur of the Week profiles of successful small business owners, Quick Tips providing actionable advice from top business leaders, and Executive Style featuring the hottest lifestyle trends and luxury living for today’s consumer.

