PHOTOS

Posted: March 29, 2011

5 Responses to 10 Tips to Opening Your Own Club

  1. Shonda paulo says:
    October 8, 2016 at 8:39 am

    I am interested in opening a nightclub for LGBT community in my local area

    Reply
    • Jax Smith says:
      December 2, 2016 at 1:47 pm

      I will be opening a Night club in my area for the LGBT. There’s absolutely nowhere for African American LGBT to party mon-Sun. I also plan to make it a mix crowd, mixed sexualities.

      Reply
  2. mia says:
    October 30, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    hi you can be in

    Reply
  3. Re says:
    November 5, 2016 at 2:20 pm

    Hi, I am a minority woman looking to open up my very first club or bar. I am located in Cleveland, Ohio. I expect the population to increase here. I am seeking for more information on how to go about starting this kind of business and as well as loans/grants to help. I am currently a regular “jane” just working full time and living pay check to pay check unfortunately. Please help 🙂

    Reply
  4. jandre says:
    January 6, 2017 at 3:58 am

    i want to open my own club,i need help to get full documents licence

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

How To

magical thinking

How Magical Thinking Opens the Door to Success

In this article, we’ll explore magical thinking, what it is, and how it works so…

Read More »
windfalls

How to Budget for Unexpected Windfalls

Having a plan for unexpected windfalls can be as important as anticipating surprise expenses. Just…

Read More »