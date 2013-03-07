Your Guide to the 1099-MISC Tax Form

The 1099 is a very common form in the small business world. Many owners issue them, many freelancers use them to file. With tax season beginning, now is a great chance to get up to speed with this ubiquitous form.
A person who is considered an employee of a company – whether salaried or paid by the hour – will receive a W-2 form which shows how much money has been withheld throughout the year for Federal, State, Social Security and Medicare taxes. This person is responsible for paying half of the payroll taxes due based on their taxable income, according to the IRS. The employer withholds and pays the other half. For 2012, the total amount due is 13.3 percent, as a result of Congress’s economic stimulus deal.
This is not the case with a 1099 form. The income reported on a 1099 (or 1099-MISC) has had no tax withheld by the party that issued it. The self-employed person is responsible for paying the full amount of payroll taxes on the amount listed as income. In other words, a 1099 means you’re liable for self-employment tax.
If you received a 1099 form, the IRS also received a 1099 with your income and tax information. Many people mistakenly believe if they did not receive a 1099, they don’t have to report the income they earned. This is a mistake that can cost dearly in penalties. If you receive untaxed income, it has to be reported. Businesses and corporations report if they paid miscellaneous income during the course of the year, and the IRS will match up this info to your tax payer id.
If you are issuing 1099-MISC, the individual must receive it by February 28th, 2013. If you fail to meet this deadline, the penalty varies from $30 to $100, depending on how long past the deadline you issue the statement. If you receive a 1099-MISC and don’t include the income on your tax return, the IRS can impose and accuracy-related penalty that is equal to 20 percent of your underpayment.
Source: IRS.gov
Pingback: The Magic Number for Small Businesses Around Tax Time is 1099 | hairsalons.asia()
Pingback: Your Guide to the 1099-MISC Tax Form()
Pingback: Tax Guides Small Business | The Franchise Guide()
Pingback: 1099 Form For Small Business | Franchise Information()
Pingback: How To File Form 1099-misc | Adsense()
Pingback: Small Business 1099 | Establish a franchise()
Pingback: Small Business Tax 1099 | Check - Franchise Specialists()
Pingback: W-2 Form For Small Business | Special - Top Franchise Ideas()
Pingback: Small Business Income Tax Forms | Simple franchise setup()
Pingback: File 1099 Form Small Business | Considering a franchise?()
Pingback: 1099 Small Business Reporting | Easy peasy franchise()
Pingback: 1099 Small Business Forms | Available - Search Franchises()
Pingback: File 1099 Form Small Business | Design - Top Franchise Ideas()
Pingback: 1099 Small Business Reporting | Search Franchises()
Pingback: How To File A Corrected 1099 Misc Form | Adsense()
Pingback: Free Small Business Tax Forms | Reasons to franchise()
Pingback: 1099 Small Business Forms | Create - Top Franchise Ideas()
Pingback: Small Business 1099-misc | Find your franchise()
Pingback: How To File Taxes Without W2 Or 1099 | lifehard.info()
Pingback: File 1099 Form Small Business | Basics - Start Franchising()
Pingback: 1099 Small Business Forms | Find your franchise()
Pingback: 1099 And Small Business | Choose the right franchise()
Pingback: 1099 Form For Small Business | Straight forward franchise information()
Pingback: 1099 Small Business | Franchise Locator()
Pingback: Small Business And 1099 Employees | Finding your franchise()
Pingback: 1099 Small Business Reporting | Check - Franchise Specialists()
Pingback: 1099 Form For Small Business | Reasons to franchise()
Pingback: 1099 Form For Small Business | Start - Franchise Information()
Pingback: Irs Small Business Income Tax Forms | All you need to know about franchises()
Pingback: 401k Considered Untaxed Income | title here()
Pingback: Small Business Reporting 1099 | Franchise Index()
Pingback: 2009 Tax Forms For Small Business | Ready Franchises()
Pingback: 1099 Small Business Forms | How to start a Franchise()
Pingback: Small Business Tax Extension Form 2012 | Find Franchise Index()
Pingback: 1099 Form For Small Business | The Franchise Guide()
Pingback: How To Issue A 1099 For Small Business | Franchise Index()
Pingback: 1099 Reporting Small Business | Local Franchise Ideas()
Pingback: Tax Guide Small Business | How to start a Franchise()
Pingback: 1099 Form For Contractor Taxes | blog - quick contractor quote()
Pingback: 1099 Small Business Reporting | The Franchise Finder()
Pingback: 1099 Small Business Reporting | The Franchise Marketplace()
Pingback: 1099 Questionnaire | demographics - market research survey()
Pingback: 1099 Form For Small Business | Local Franchise Ideas()
Pingback: Guide To Small Business Taxes | Franchise Index()
Pingback: 1099 Small Business Forms | Good prospective franchises()
Pingback: 1099 Reporting Small Business | Top Franchise Options()
Pingback: Small Business Guide To Forms | Franchise Startups()
Pingback: 1099 Form For Small Business | Ready Franchises()
Pingback: Guide To Small Business Taxes | Top Franchise Options()
Pingback: Tax Guides Small Business | Find Franchise Index()
Pingback: 2009 Small Business Tax Extension Form | Work for a Franchise()
Pingback: Small Business 1099 Employees | How to start a Franchise()
Pingback: How To File A 1099 Form For A Contractor | information - contractor supply store()
Pingback: 1099 Small Business Reporting | Franchise Startups()
Pingback: 1099 Reporting Small Business | Good prospective franchises()
Pingback: 1099 Tax Form For Contractor | plumber - the best contractor()
Pingback: 1099 Misc Babysitting Income | jobs - in house nannies()
Pingback: 2009 Tax Forms For Small Business | Why Franchise?()
Pingback: 1099 Small Business Owner | Franchise for Cash()
Pingback: 2009 Tax Guide For Small Business | Franchise for Cash()
Pingback: Small Business 1099 Misc Forms | New Franchise Reviews()
Pingback: How To Report Babysitting Income On Taxes | certify - babysitter certification()
Pingback: How To File A 1099 For A Contractor | ratings - contractor index()
Pingback: 1099-misc Babysitting | find a babysitter()
Pingback: Small Business 1099 Deadline | qualified franchise offers()
Pingback: Small Business 1099-misc | ideas - how to franchise ideas()
Pingback: 1099 Form For Contractor Taxes | luxury - paving contractors()
Pingback: 1099 Tax Form For Contractor | condo - top residential contractor()
Pingback: Small Business 1099-misc | restaurant - food and beverage franchises()
Pingback: 1099 Misc Babysitting Income | nanny - babysitter company()
Pingback: How To File Babysitting Income On Taxes | top - find a babysitter()
Pingback: 1099 Misc Babysitting | full-time . best nanny jobs()
Pingback: How To File Taxes On Babysitting | new - best babysitters()
Pingback: How To File Taxes For A Very Small Business | shops - big dollar franchises()
Pingback: 1099 Misc Babysitting | catalog - find a nanny()
Pingback: Tax Guide For Small Business 2012 | qualified franchise offers()
Pingback: Reporting Babysitting Money For Taxes | listings - babysitter jobs()
Pingback: 1099 Misc Babysitting Income | babysitter wanted()
Pingback: 1099 Misc Form Babysitter | company - babysitter company()
Pingback: 1099-misc Babysitting | babysitter company()
Pingback: Babysitter 1099 Or W2 | babysitter company()
Pingback: 1099 Misc Babysitting Income | private - nanny near you()
Pingback: How To Report Babysitting Income On Taxes | jobs - in house nannies()
Pingback: Self Employed Contractor Tax Form | garden - garden remodeling contractors()
Pingback: Guide To Small Business Taxes | food - super franchise offers()
Pingback: Small Business Tax 1099 | qualified franchise offers()
Pingback: Reporting Babysitting Money For Taxes | available - babysitter company()
Pingback: Babysitter 1099 Form | listings - babysitter wanted()
Pingback: How To Report Babysitting Money On Taxes | salaries - nanny near you()
Pingback: Babysitting Income And Filing Taxes | index - find a nanny()
Pingback: How To Report Babysitting Income On Taxes | national - find a babysitter()
Pingback: Reporting Income From Babysitting On Taxes | find - in house nannies()
Pingback: How To File Taxes On Babysitting Money | directory - babysitter near you()
Pingback: How To File Taxes For Babysitting Income | jobs - babysitter jobs()
Pingback: Forms Needed For Small Business Taxes | financial franchises()
Pingback: How To Report Babysitting Income On Tax Return | read - babysitter reviews()
Pingback: Tax Form For A 1099 Contractor | best contractor agreements()
Pingback: Babysitter 1099 Misc | nanny - babysitter company()
Pingback: 1099 Tax Form For Contractor | kitchen - kitchen remodel contractors()
Pingback: Reporting Income From Babysitting On Taxes | index - find a nanny()
Pingback: Tax Guides Small Business | options - financial franchises()
Pingback: Report Babysitting Income To Irs | title here()
Pingback: Reporting Income From Babysitting On Taxes | pro - find a babysitter()
Pingback: Reporting Babysitting Income On Taxes | best babysitter jobs()
Pingback: Is Babysitting Considered Taxable Income | company - babysitter company()
Pingback: Small Business Tax Forms 1099 | other - big dollar franchises()
Pingback: Is Babysitting Considered Taxable Income | jobs - in house nannies()
Pingback: Report Babysitting Income To Irs | pro - find a babysitter()
Pingback: Reporting Babysitting Income On Taxes | national - find a babysitter()
Pingback: How To File Taxes For Babysitting Income | certify - babysitter certification()
Pingback: How To File Babysitting Income On Taxes | certification - qualified babysitters()
Pingback: Is Babysitting Money Taxable Income | find a nanny()
Pingback: How To File Taxes On Babysitting Money | pay - best babysitter jobs()
Pingback: How To Report Babysitting Income On Tax Return | new - best babysitters()
Pingback: Babysitter 1099 Or W2 | ratings - best babysitters()
Pingback: Report Babysitting Income To Irs | listings - in house nannies()
Pingback: Small Business Tax 1099 | drinks - super franchise offers()
Pingback: How To File Taxes For Babysitting Income | search - babysitter near you()
Pingback: Reporting Babysitting Income On Taxes | catalog - find a nanny()
Pingback: Is Babysitting Money Taxable Income | full-time . best nanny jobs()
Pingback: Reporting Babysitting Income On Taxes | available - babysitter company()
Pingback: How To Report Babysitting Money On Taxes | read - babysitter reviews()
Pingback: Report Babysitting Income To Irs | jobs - in house nannies()
Pingback: 1099 Questionnaire | index - online survey sites()
Pingback: How To File Taxes For Babysitting | best - nanny near you()
Pingback: 1099 Tax Form For Contractor | online - hvac contractor deals()
Pingback: How To Report Babysitting Income On Tax Return | listings - babysitter wanted()
Pingback: Self Employed Contractor Tax Forms | hvac - hvac contractor deals()
Pingback: Report Babysitting Income To Irs | top - nanny near you()
Pingback: Reporting Babysitting Income On Taxes | certify - babysitter certification()
Pingback: Babysitter 1099 Or W2 | jobs - babysitter jobs()
Pingback: How To Report Babysitting Money On Taxes | top - find a babysitter()
Pingback: Paying Taxes On Babysitting Income | full-time . best nanny jobs()
Pingback: Is Babysitting Considered Taxable Income | post - babysitter reviews()
Pingback: Is Babysitting Considered Taxable Income | top - best babysitters()
Pingback: How To File Taxes For Babysitting Income | babysitter wanted()
Pingback: How To File Taxes For Babysitting Income | part-time . best nanny jobs()
Pingback: How To Report Babysitting Money On Taxes | certification - qualified babysitters()
Pingback: Is Babysitting Money Taxable Income | best nanny jobs()
Pingback: How To File Taxes For Babysitting | search - babysitter near you()
Pingback: How To File Taxes For A Babysitter | company - babysitter company()
Pingback: Is Babysitting Considered Taxable Income | index - find a nanny()
Pingback: Is Babysitting Considered Taxable Income | hire - in house nannies()
Pingback: Babysitter 1099 Or W2 | babysitter reviews()
Pingback: Paying Taxes On Babysitting Income | catalog - find a nanny()
Pingback: Self Employed Contractor Tax Form | contractor - swimming pool contractor companies()
Pingback: How To Report Babysitting Income On Taxes | babysitter - babysitter company()
Pingback: How To File A 1099 Form For A Contractor | shop - hvac contractor deals()
Pingback: 1099 Contractor Social Security Taxes | find the best contractors()
Pingback: How To File A 1099 For A Contractor | deals - hvac contractor deals()
Pingback: How To File A 1099 Form For A Contractor | toilet - bathroom contractors()
Pingback: Self Employed Contractor Tax Forms | license - qualified contractor companies()
Pingback: 1099 Form For Contractor Taxes | best - best contractor reviews()
Pingback: 1099 Form For Contractor Taxes | roofing - roof contractor quotes()
Pingback: Self Employed Contractor Tax Forms | remodel - kitchen remodel contractors()
Pingback: How To File A 1099 Form For A Contractor | directory - landscaping contractor company()
Pingback: 1099 Form For Contractor Taxes | contractor - best contractor reviews()
Pingback: 1099 Form For Contractor Taxes | contractors licenses()
Pingback: How To File A 1099 For A Contractor | garden - landscaping contractor company()
Pingback: How To File Taxes 1099 Contractor | blog - bathroom contractors()
Pingback: 1099misc Forms | Home()
Pingback: 1099 Misc Business Tax – Seo Keyword List()
Pingback: My Homepage()