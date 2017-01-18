4 Social Media Marketing Tools to Catapult Your Brand in 2017

Four tools to help simplify and refine your social media strategy

With millions of brands emerging each year, all vying for the public’s attention, small businesses may find it difficult to compete against more established, larger corporations and businesses with attractive social media campaigns.

Sharp visual imagery by professional designers and firms are often costly. While fees may play a huge factor in this perception, this should never hinder owners from maximizing their social media footprint.

Here are four cost efficient social media tools to help small businesses catapult their brands into the new year:

1. Facebook Canvas Ads

With billions of users, Facebook is a great platform to advertise your brand, and they’ve just made it easier to do so with Canvas. Canvas is a new form of expressive advertising that allows businesses to showcase their products and services on Facebook in a visual storyboard. It’s a combination of videos, still images, and a call-to-action button, to allow users to develop appealing integrated Facebook advertising. Facebook advertising charges may apply and varies depending on the budget set by the user.

2. Everypost

Everypost is a new app that helps businesses save time by streamlining their social media content in just minutes. Users are provided with social analytics, team collaboration abilities, future scheduling options, and more. Packages may vary, but their free, personal option is a great way to test out the service before upgrading.

3. Ripl

If you’re seeking eye-catching video advertisement creations with a low cost and high impact, then Ripl is the app for you. This app allows business owners the ability to create professional video advertisements in three easy steps with templates that are simple to use. Users are given access to a full catalog of unique designs, the ability to add music, schedule posts, and add logos. The app is currently free to download on the iTunes App Store and Google Play. A pro version is available for a small fee, and it provides additional resources and support to help small businesses boost their brands.

4. Studio

One way to better advertise your business or service is to turn your images into professional designs. Studio provides beautiful lettering and custom designs that are easy to layer on top of your photos. This free app allows users to remix Studio templates, and customize them to fit their brand messaging. The beautiful overlays will capture the eyes of your followers and rejuvenate your social media stream.

