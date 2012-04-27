Entrepreneurs Conference: Google Offers Free Services To Grow Your Business Online

Valuable consulting workshops at the Deal Makers Expo will empower attendees with custom SEO strategies, online training and tools, and more.

by     Posted: April 27, 2012
Google logo
(Image: Google)

As if Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Conference attendees weren’t already getting plenty of bang for their buck, Google is bringing even more value to the table. On Thursday, May 24 and Friday, May 26, 2012, the world’s online search leader will conduct it’s “Growing Your Business Online” and “Promoting Your Business Online” workshops during the Entrepreneurs Conference Deal Makers Expo.

The workshops, to be led by a staff of Google experts, will provide one-on-one consultation with Entrepreneurs Conference attendees, including businesses looking to launch new websites, as well as companies looking to optimize already established websites for their businesses. Among the valuable assets entrepreneurs will gain from the 1-hour workshops are online tools and training from Google team experts, as well as custom search engine optimization (SEO) strategies for their businesses. Topics covered by each workshop are as follows:

Grow Your Business Online

  • Learn the basics of how other people find your business online, with methods like SEO, web analytics and more.
  • Run your business more efficiently with online tools, including applications for improving collaboration and communication.

Promote Your Business Online

  • Attract customers down the street or across the country with online marketing tools like Google AdWords and AdWords Express.
  • Learn to focus your marketing efforts and budget for your target audience.

The workshops and free consulting services being delivered by Google, a conference sponsor, are exclusive to registrants and will be delivered on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited consulting slots available. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity access the insights of Google Inc. Global Diversity Program Business Development Manager Chris Genteel, a speaker/presenter of this year’s Entrepreneurs Conference.

Google is among the major corporations looking to do business with you at the 2012 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Conference + Expo hosted by Nationwide, May 23-26, at the Hilton Chicago Hotel in Chicago, IL. Search and follow the hashtag #BEEC2012 on Twitter for the latest updates on conference speakers and sessions. Expect innovative sessions, high-powered speakers, and an early peek at the products, trends, and services you’ll need to stay ahead of the curve. To register and find out more, visit www.blackenterprise.com/ec/

﻿ ﻿