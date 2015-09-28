[WATCH] Fem-Advertising: 3 Campaigns Empowering and Inspiring Women

Fem-advertising campaigns humanize brands, boost sales, and inspire women around the world

‘Fem-advertising’ is a fairly new marketing buzzword used to describe inspiring campaigns championing girls and women around the world. And statistics prove that beyond empowering women, the latest trend to hit the marketing/advertising world is paying off for brands. A 2014 SheKnows Fem-vertising survey released the following statistics:

Over 50% of women polled bought a product because they liked how the brand and their advertising portrays women.

51% of women like pro-female ads because they believe they break down gender-equality barriers.

81% said ads that positively portray women are important for younger generations to see.

71% of respondents think brands should be responsible for using advertising to promote positive messages to women and girls.

In a refreshing twist, brands are also including diverse and relatable women in their marketing campaigns. Check out 3 brands making the commitment to redefining beauty and success.

Carol’s Daughter: Born and Made. According to Carols Daughter, the BORNandMADE campaign is not just a campaign; it’s a commitment. Created to celebrate beauty, the natural hair company teamed up with I AM THAT GIRL, who inspires girls to know their self-worth.

As stated on their website: “Together we are empowering women all over the world to be who they are truly BORNandMADE to be – not who others think they’re ‘supposed’ to be.” The campaign has garnered the support from everyone including British Singer/Songwriter Estelle and Image Activist Michaela Angela Davis to Actress Constance Zimmer.

[Below: Watch Video]

Watch Founder of Carol’s Daughter talk “BORNandMade”



