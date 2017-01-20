Focus on Being Nimble as You Embark on Your 2017 Goals

I am here to tell you that it is not too late to set resolutions for 2017. But, instead of setting resolutions that you will never keep, set goals that will move you and your business forward.
No matter how well you did last year, you should always want the next year to be better or greater. Take the opportunity to assess where you are now, and where you hope to be by the end of this year, by creating a strategic plan to act as a road map for running your business over the next 12 months. It does not need to be set in concrete, however. Instead, keep it nimble, so you can add, delete, or change it anytime you see fit.
A goal looks forward to growth or progress, and serves as a guide for making decisions throughout the year. Goals should be used to hold us accountable to ensure completion. Create a plan with the tips below, to successfully accomplish your goals and work toward having a better business.
1. Set Focused and Measurable Goals
You can use the acronym SMART for setting goals: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Timely.
2. Define Key Metrics
What gets measured, gets done. So, track your progress to know where you still need to improve.
3. Do a Better Job of Delegating
Designate a “deputy” to stand in when you are gone, or to improve your overall team if more help is needed.
4. Include Incentives
A successful business should be the largest incentive, but keep yourself motivated by rewarding yourself and your employees for accomplishing goals along the way.
5. When in Doubt….
You should also designate an accountability partner, like a business coach, to hold you to your goals and aspirations.
Whether you call it a resolution, goal, or strategic plan, just do it! If you don’t know where you’re going, how will you know when you get there? The only way to run a successful business is to work off of a successful business plan. Leverage the time you have in 2017 as an opportunity for growth and success.
Jason Dukes, the founder and CEO of Captain's Chair Coaching, is a business success coach.
Dukes has led teams at NASCAR, served as drag racing manager at Gateway International Raceway, and has consulted for Pirelli World Challenge. He also has served on the Passaic, New Jersey Zoning Board, and he has served as a public school educator for the Passaic Board of Education. Dukes is a graduate of Rutgers University.
