Siebert Brandford Shank Makes Wall Street History

In 2010, only seven financial services firms underwrote more municipal bond offerings than Siebert Brandford Shank & Co. LLC (No. 3 in taxable securities with $1.8 billion in lead issues, and No. 1 in tax-exempt securities with $7 billion in lead issues on the BE INVESTMENT BANKS list). Coming in at No. 8, SBS becomes the first minority owned firm to rank alongside such global giants as Goldman Sachs and Barclays.
The rankings were compiled by The Bond Buyer, a New York City-based trade publication that covers the municipal bond industry.
Ranking ahead of Wells Fargo and Morgan Keegan, SBS participated as senior manager in public financings worth $100.9 billion. According to the company, most of the bond financings were used to fund the next generation of airports, roads, bridges, highways, water and sewer facilities. SBS, based in Oakland and New York City, was BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Financial Services Company of the Year in 2010.
According to The Bond Buyer, the top 10 for 2010 as ranked by volume is as follows:
- Citi
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- JP Morgan Securities LLC
- Morgan Stanley
- Goldman Sachs & Co.
- Barclays Capital
- RBC Capital Markets
- Siebert Brandford Shank & Co.
- Wells Fargo & Co.
- Morgan Keegan & Co. Inc.
Napoleon Brandford, chairman of SBS, sees the firm’s accomplishments as the next step in the evolution of African Americans on Wall Street–one that started with the likes of Travers Bell, Willie Daniels and Jim Cartwright. “They’re the ones that blazed the trail for the second generation of African Americans on Wall Street, who focused mostly on municipal bonds,” Brandford says. “To see how far we’ve come is really a humbling experience.”
The historical significance isn’t lost on Brandford. “What we accomplished is on par with what Reginald Lewis did with the acquisition of TLC Beatrice in the sense that this is something no other small firm has done,” he says. “We’re hoping that this achievement puts us and other [black-owned] firms on a different level with regards to clients.”
Pingback: Siebert Brandford Shank Makes Wall Street History | AfroBuzz Central
How many ways can I say PROUD, an achievement that illuminates the highway of success outside of the usual arenas, we are accustom to seeing african americans. This is truly apart of the legacy our fighting fore fathers who marched on Washington and the likes, fought for (and continues to)…this is the beginning (smile) ‘been ranked in the top 10 of the movers and shakers on Wall Street” more then commendable. Keep pushing on.
This article was just sent to me and I’m so proud of Soebert Branford’s achievement. I wish you much success in your pursuit of greater gains on Wall Street. Yes Travis, Willie and I through many trails and tribulations open some doors, however there are so many more that con be open for us to gain our rightful place on Wall Street
We are yet a significant contributor of the many pension plans in corporations throughout this nation. And Black owned firms are still not getting their fair share. I appreciate Allan Hughes and Blackenterprise in highlighting your accomplishments and my prayers are with you to continue the good work
James Cartwright