Free Money? The Top 10 Grants Available to Black, Minority Business Owners

Every year billions of dollars are awarded in the form of free money and other types of funding. Most people know this money exists, but just don’t know where to apply, how much they qualify for, or even where to get an application.
Contrary to popular belief, free money is available to entrepreneurs. Real business grants do exist. In fact, hundreds of black and minority-owned businesses each year receive such grant funding from various government agencies and nonprofit organizations, reports BlackNews.com. Such funds do not have to be repaid, but must be used to either start a new business or enhance an existing one. Others can be used for innovation research.
Here are the top 10 small and minority business grant programs available:
1. The FedEx Small Business Grant Contest is a nationwide competition that will award $50,000 in total to six deserving U.S-based entrepreneurs and business owners. Go to www.businessgrants.org/opportunities/fedex_small_business_grant_contest.html
2. The National Association for the Self Employed (NASE) Growth Grants Program allows business owners to apply for financing a particular small business need. Past recipients used funds to purchase computers, hire part-time help, and create marketing materials. Visit www.businessgrants.org/opportunities/national_association_self_employed_nase_business_grants.html
3. The Dare to Dream Grant Program encourages students to move through the business creation process by offering business development seminars and up to $10,000 in funding. Learn more at www.businessgrants.org/opportunities/dare_to_dream_grant_program.html
4. The Miller Lite Tap the Future Business Plan Competition (formerly known as the MillerCoors Urban Entrepreneur Series) is an annual competition for minority business owners sponsored by Miller Lite. Designed to economically empower minority businesses, the program continues to invest in entrepreneurial dreams to empower urban communities. Learn more at MLTaptheFuture.com
RELATED: MBDA Announces Grant to Launch Business Centers
5. The Small Business Administration (SBA) administers several competitive business grant programs, ensuring that the nation’s small, high-tech, innovative businesses are a significant part of the federal government’s research and development efforts. Check out www.businessgrants.org/opportunities/sbir_small_business_research_innovation_grants.html
6. The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) organizes various angel investors with the primary objective of supporting minority businesses with mezzanine and second round financing. Learn more at www.businessgrants.org/opportunities/minority_business_development_agency_mbda_business_grants.html
7. The Rural Business Enterprise Grants (RBEG) Program provides grants to finance the development of small and emerging businesses in rural areas. The funds can be used for land acquisition, construction, renovation, technical assistance, project planning, and more. Visit www.businessgrants.org/opportunities/rural_business_enterprise_grants_rbeg_program.html
8. The Huggies MomInspired Grant Program awards grants and business resources to moms to further the development of original product ideas and startup businesses. Learn more at www.businessgrants.org/opportunities/huggies_mom_inspired_grant_program.html
9. The DOT Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program is intended to ensure nondiscrimination in the award and administration of DOT-assisted contracts in the Department’s highway, transit, airport, and highway safety financial assistance programs. Learn more at www.businessgrants.org/opportunities/dot_disadvantaged_business_enterprise_program.html
10. The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program provides grant funding to small businesses to engage in biomedical or behavioral research/development that leads to a potential for commercialization. Go to www.businessgrants.org/opportunities/sbir_small_business_research_innovation_grants.html
To learn about more 2014 business grant programs, visit www.BusinessGrants.org.
Pingback: Free Money? The Top 10 Grants Available to Black, Minority Business Owners | WasOut
Pingback: Free Money? The Top 10 Grants Available to Black, Minority Business Owners | NextOff
Pingback: Free Money? The Top 10 Grants Available to Black, Minority Business Owners | The MinorityEye
Pingback: King of the Darkies - Two Black Business Tycoons
Pingback: African American Pillars
Pingback: African American Business Owners Wealthiest in 19th Century
Pingback: Free Money? The Top 10 Grants Available to Black, Minority Business Owners…Info Forward by the Planning Coalition | Work2gether4peace
Pingback: » Small Business Grants? Maybe…
Pingback: Kings of the Darkies
Pingback: Startups Can Win $50,000 From VISA
Pingback: small business first step
Pingback: Small Business Grants For Minorities .gov | Looking for a franchise?
Pingback: Minority Small Business Owners | Easy as Franchise
Pingback: Oralia Finegan
Pingback: Funding For Black Franchise Purchases | Search for the best franchises
Pingback: Minority Small Business Owner | Considering a franchise?
Pingback: Grants Available For Minority Small Business Owners | Find your franchise
Pingback: Your Secret Weapon: Resources for the Fierce & Fabulous - EMPIRE LIFE
Pingback: Small Business Grants For Black | Franchise for Cash
Pingback: Black Enterprise Small Business Grants | Work for a Franchise
Pingback: Black Grants Small Business | Start Franchising
Pingback: Minority Grants Black Women Small Business | Make money in franchise
Pingback: Small Business Grants For Minorities In | Franchise Startups
Pingback: Small Business Grants For Black | Finding your franchise
Pingback: Free Minority Small Business Grants | Top Franchise Options
Pingback: Careers At Naseba | Welcome
Pingback: Black Enterprise Small Business Grants | The Franchise Marketplace
Pingback: Available Grants For Small Business Owners | Local Franchise Ideas
Pingback: Black Women Grants Small Business | How to start a Franchise
Pingback: Grants Available Small Business Owners | How to start a Franchise
Pingback: Black Grants For Small Business | Easy as Franchise
Pingback: Grants Available For Minority Small Business Owners | Find Franchise Index
Pingback: Grants Available For Minority Small Business Owners | New Franchise Reviews
Pingback: Available Grants For Minority Small Business | Ready Franchises
Pingback: Black Enterprise Small Business Grants | A Franchise Marketplace
Pingback: Grants For Black Women Small Business Owners | drinks - super franchise offers
Pingback: Black Small Business Grants | updates - qualified franchise offers
Pingback: Free Minority Small Business Grants | hotel franchises
Pingback: Minority Grants Black Women Small Business | search - how to franchise ideas
Pingback: Free Minority Small Business Grants | b-and-b . simple franchise ideas
Pingback: Small Business Grants For Black | news - qualified franchise offers
Pingback: Small Business Grants For Minorities .gov | online - work from home franchises
Pingback: Small Business Owners Put Personal Time and Savings Into Growing Their Business
Pingback: Small Business Owners Put Personal Time and Savings Into Growing Their Business | Blackpride.in
Pingback: Small Business Owners Put Personal Time and Savings Into Growing Their Business | Leomoo.comLeomoo.com
Pingback: Small Business Owners Put Personal Time and Savings Into Growing Their Business | Urban Unity Post
Pingback: Small Business Owners Put Personal Time and Savings Into Growing Their Business » News, information and resources for residents of Central Seattle - Garfield, Squire Park, Judkins, Judkins Rejected and Jackson Place, the cultural hubs of the African an
Pingback: 35 Facts About Small Business That Every Entrepreneur Should Know – AllMagNews
I have a new haircuting/grooming products that I need funding for. Reply
I buy unsaleable Athletic Shoes from stores, revise them and sale to low income areas at 75%off. I need a building in order to expand.
Hi, Cynthia I live in South Georgia, how can I get into buying the shoes to resale please contact me 2294490943
I need help starting my on business. How can I get a grant.
Have you started your business yet? If not, I can help you with business development.
I am interested in a grant to start me and my finance business. What is my first step?
Call legal zoom to let them help you get all you paperwork filed through the state and federal government.
Have a business ideal inner circle community i think will benefit the neighborhood. Need to know about starting up a business with out any collateral know experience, Only a VISION that will benefit the future up lift unity building up our community.
I need grant help doing folk lift business
After research a number of of the blog posts on your website now, and I actually like your means of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website record and shall be checking again soon. Pls take a look at my website online as effectively and let me know what you think.
http://www.sneeci.net/soc/index.php/blogs/55976/204096/our-current-facts-around-pest-co
Need grant help to start my program idea that allows police departments to outsource the problem that they have with some of their officers to us. My program is designed to remove any biases that officers may have towards minority, which are or may interfere with their duties.
I am interested rested in opening a juice bar need help
I would like to start a plas
Is there really such a thing as grants for minority owned businesses? I can’t find help or funding anywhere.
I can’t find any either! They’re rare. I was told to look into private lenders.
I will like to start my business but don’t know where to began….
Im interested in starting a cosmetology and barbering school. The school will provide felons and those with difficult backgrounds the capabilites of gaining a license in there chosen field. By giving them a second chance on life it helps lesson the number of people to return back to jail. The school will also be open to the public and provide the local area with a quality hair college. If anybody know of somewhere i could get assistance it would be much appreciated.
Thank You
Marcus Powell
Marcus22powell@gmail.com
To whom it may concern, I am an up and coming local business in the state of Arizona. I wanted to know more about how to apply for grants to get my business open. The reason I would like to open my business is to help out my community with all the lost jobs and undeserved people. Lastly I think this will greatly impact our local community in a big way by putting people back to work and giving them a second chance at becoming financially stable.
Thank you for taking the time to read my comment.
Timothy Stanley
Hi Mr. Stanley,
I saw your post and wanted to offer my advice and potential joint business opportunity. However, if nothing more I hope it aids you in realizing your goals.
I could not determine clearly if you have a business or looking to create one? Do you want a For Profit, a Nonprofit, a Not for Profit or a foundation. Your idea is commendable because it drove you this far but before you ask someone to invest in you, in the back of your mind you already know before you reap you have to sow. My brand new business is based on my many years of making companies and people succeed in their endeavors. I personally believe God gave me the ability to listen, watch, learn, plan,validate, execute and document. There is a key to success. I will teach or assist you in achieving your goal if that’s His will. BTW my faith is only respectfully shared to provide context to my character. On that same respectful note you need a plan to move forward. Reply to me if you think my company can help you however I still know you will ultimately be successful because your idea is bigger than you.
Regards,
Wes Harris
President & CEO
Connect & Fuse LLC
Hello Sir,
I’m currently a Command Sergeant Major in the military about to retire within a year and I have a desire to start my own business, but one that helps people in ways that contribute to their everyday living and ultimately secures the future of my own success. I have what I feel are 2 excellent ideas and would like to discuss them with your company because I see the commitment you have in helping aspiring people like me. Please contact me at my email address as I am wanting to learn the best way to start my dream of having my own business.
Very respectfully,
Silas Williams
To whom it may concern, my name is Chante Dodd, I have been planning my program for years now, about nine years to be exact, I went through everything I needed for the program, which is called Austin After Foster Care Facility, which houses the kids who age out of the Foster care system and guides them step by step to transition into being responsible abiding citizens.
I hit a hurdle I can’t get over, I am now at the point where I need to build revenue for the program, but I need a building to house 25 to 50 young adults, that are to old for the foster care system but still to young to figure it out on their own.
I know I can be a great roll model for these kids (young adults) for i was in the same boat, raised in foster care since the age of 3, I too aged out of the foster care system and figured it out by trial and errra.
I went on to get my degree in my late 30s worked for a big corporation, and I feel I made it, despite the odds.
I have tried to get grants on my own and got scammed by the grant scram last Christmas , and out of a lot of money, I got pretty discouraged shortly after.
I know it will bring jobs to the community, and help the children have a better chance to succeed.
Is there any one who can help this program move foward.
I plan to be hands on, to make sure the program is always running how I envision it.
Thanks to all readers for taking the time to read this post.
Chante Dodd
Founder and Director of AAFCF
Good day Ms. Dodd,
I was very moved by your post that you wrote. I’m not at liberty to put much information here at this time, but I would like to talk with you personally as I have some unsolicited and more importantly FREE information that I would like to give you.
God Bless you for your passion and your MISSION! I look forward to your response.
Sincerely,
John Ayers
Please contact me directly at my personal email:
john.ayers01@gmail.com
I am a low income single mom and I desire to start a Property Management company to revitalize low income areas with safe affordable housing for Veterans, Elderly families. Finding grants have been my obstruction. Would you be able to direct me to grant opportunities?
Thank you for your open source posting. This opportunity will change my life as well of those who benefit from my vision.
Thank you,
Drorit Wright
******HACK TODAY AND GET FREE MONEY FOR CHRISTMAS*****
We are hackers, We just succeeded with a new invention. We’ve got hacked ATM cards for sale. These hacked ATM cards have been programmed to work on any ATM machine. The cards have been topped up with $100,000 With a daily withdrawal of $3000 per day ( depending on how it is programmed ). The cards have got some special features which includes;
*Deactivating the CCTV cameras when inserted in the ATM machine,
* It comes with a 4 digit pin just like every other ATM card,
* It can be topped up when the money in it has been exhausted,
*It is untraceable and undetected.
The cards were successfully programmed with the hard-work of our hackers in USA. And they are cloned using a writer (MSR 606).
If you need to get the cards, order one today and it will be shipped to your location. Contact us on to get one..
SIMPLEHACKERS2@GMAIL.COM
***********Serious buyers only**********
This is very much great and hope fully nice blog. Every body can easily get perfect information from here.
http://www.smallbusinessrightstart.com/
I’m starting an all natural hair care line and need help with the start up and launch of the product.
I am trying to start up a paving business trying to find the right answer to my questions
I’m interested in a grant to upgrade my equipment an start up a website, computer and payroll ..
Ini
I am currently wanting to apply for a grant to start up a hookah lounge in Maryland I am a single black woman. What are some grants that I can apply for?
i am Vivian Ajigan a NIGERIAN, i just graduated from the university where i studied Biotechnology, i want to go into waste recycling business because waste disposal is a major problem in my country especially the northern part of Nigeria. i need grant to help me start up this business and employ many to work and earn a living. what grants can i apply for.
To whom it may concern I took care of mother15 years of my iife I have a dream a dream to own my own business which I know would do well cause it’s my mother dream to but her heath end but I am ready for the both of us READY ALL I NEED IS SOME HELP AND I WOULD FLY
I need financial aid in employing more hands.
I need help with payment for equipment.
I need help to start my business.
I need help to promoting my business.