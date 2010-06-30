UBR Morning Post: More On Model Entrepreneur B. Smith

Bonus content on the entrepreneurs and strategies featured on The Urban Business Roundtable

This week on The Urban Business Roundtable, UBR Producer Angelique Westerfield speaks with B. Smith, the trailblazing fashion model who has since become an entrepreneurial role model. The first black model to grace the cover of Mademoiselle Magazine in 1976, B. Smith turned style into her entrepreneurial brand. In addition to her acclaimed B. Smith restaurants in New York City; Sag Harbor, N.Y.; and Washington, D.C., for nearly a decade she hosted her own nationally syndicated television show, B. Smith Style. The founder and chief creative officer of B. Smith Enterprises is the designer of a housewares line available at the retailer Bed Bath & Beyond and the first African American to have her furniture line sold by a national retail chain. Earlier this year, B. Smith was recognized with a Legacy Award at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit. Check the following links to get more of B. Smith’s insights and to learn more about her path to success:

VIDEO: See Black Enterprise Business Report’s Sonia Alleyne’s one-on-one interview with B.Smith

Click here to read Models Inc. for more on B. Smith and other former fashion models, including Iman and Tyra Banks, who have excelled as entrepreneurs.

You can also follow B.Smith on Twitter at http://twitter.com/BSmithstyle.

Also this week on The Urban Business Roundtable:

If you appreciated the expert insights offered by Cherie Carter-Scott, who spoke to UBR Executive Producer TaQuoya M. Kennedy on today’s show, check out her book, If Life Is A Game, These Are The Rules. You can also visit her web site, www.DrCherie.com, and follow Carter-Scott on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CheriePhD.

Read my Memo To Entrepreneurs: Don’t Become Isolated

Also if you have a question you want answered or a topic you want addressed on The Urban Business Roundtable, send me an e-mail at edmonda@blackenterprise.com or to me at Twitter or Facebook.

Alfred Edmond Jr. is the editor-in-chief of BlackEnterprise.com and the host of the Urban Business Roundtable, a weekly radio show, sponsored by Ariel Investments, airing CST Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m., Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on WVON-AM 1690, the Talk of Chicago. You can also listen live online at WVON.com. Check back each Wednesday for The UBR Morning Post, which features additional resources, advice and information from and about the topics, entrepreneurs and experts featured on the show.

