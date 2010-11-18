WATCH: Nick Cannon on Business, Being Taken Seriously & Faking It ‘Til You Make It

Blackenterprise.com correspondent Shannon Lanier recently caught up with self-described “Entrepretainer” Nick Cannon, who, at just 30, has already been in the entertainment business for 15 years and juggles weighty responsibilities as the Chairman of Teen Nick (part of Nickelodeon), owner of several other businesses (including his multi-media entertainment company), host of NBC’s popular America’s Got Talent and, let us not forget, soon-to-be dad.
We asked Cannon to tell us how he manages it all, and how, at such a young age, he makes sure that even though he came into this game as a comedian, people know that he’s mature enough to make the tough decisions, and that he’s serious when it comes to his business. BE Nexters take note: Cannon says youth can work to your advantage; but when others try to spin it as anything but, sometimes you “have to step in there, be a shark about it, and let people know, ‘hey, don’t let what you think you know fool you…'”
See more of Nick Cannon’s key tips for young entrepreneurs below, and be sure to watch him this weekend on Black Enterprise Business Report. (Check your local listings for times.)
Pingback: Nick Cannon on Business, Being Taken Seriously & Faking It ‘Til You Make It()
Pingback: Outtakes with Caroline Clarke: Behind-the-scenes with Nick Cannon - BLACK ENTERPRISE()
Pingback: Outtakes with Caroline Clarke: Behind-the-scenes with Nick Cannon | AfroBuzz Central()
Pingback: Nick Cannon entrepreneur - Peopple.net()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Isuzu()
Pingback: barcode kaufen()
Pingback: email id list()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: Internet Marketing()
Pingback: lefkoşa kirakık ev fiyatları()
Pingback: murphy bed()
Pingback: old postcards()
Pingback: anarchy apparel()
Pingback: 2017 work at home jobs()
Pingback: g spot vibrator()
Pingback: sex toys for couples()
Pingback: sex toys cleaner()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: newport beach surfboard rentals()
Pingback: 2H2D()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: RMUTT()
Pingback: tama tube()
Pingback: cloudy life blog()
Pingback: realistic dong vibrator()
Pingback: g spot stimulator()
Pingback: free games download for windows 8()
Pingback: triple rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: nipple orgasm()
Pingback: wincity online casino game()
Pingback: acrylic jars()
Pingback: Queen duvet cover()
Pingback: rampant rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: website developers()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: jack rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: vibe()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: real feeling dildo()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: Daily and Instant News Update()
Pingback: Taoist Real Sex Talk()
Pingback: glass sex toys()
Pingback: air force uniform regulations 2015()
Pingback: apps for pc download()
Pingback: couples having sex()
Pingback: having sex()
Pingback: Bond back cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: leather cleaning()
Pingback: how to use g-spot vibrator()
Pingback: erect harder()
Pingback: Cheap bond cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: ant control companies()
Pingback: first butt plug()
Pingback: gay toys()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: anal toy()
Pingback: ravings by rae()
Pingback: top rated vibrator()
Pingback: house cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: bandiera italiana()
Pingback: The latest sports news from the most popular sporting event()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: wet wild g()
Pingback: G-Spot Vibrator()
Pingback: Clit Cream()
Pingback: husband happy()
Pingback: cock extension()
Pingback: bond cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: Sripatum()
Pingback: apps for windows pc download()
Pingback: adam & eve delay spray()
Pingback: feather sex toy()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: PA divorce forms()
Pingback: gay vibrator()
Pingback: http://mer99furniture.com()
Pingback: windows games for pc download()