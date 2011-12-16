Ms. Robbie’s ‘Sweetie Pie’ Restaurant Hits the Spot on Oprah Winfrey Network

How a fiery grandmother (and former Ikette!) built a successful restaurant business and set records with her OWN reality show

by     Posted: December 16, 2011

ST. LOUIS, MO - JULY 17: Miss Robbie and Tim at Sweetie Pies on July 17, 2011 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images OWN)

Miss Robbie with son (and business partner) Tim

Ms. Robbie Montgomery, star of the Oprah Winfrey Network’s hit reality showÂ Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, may come across like your sweet little grandmother over the telephone—with talks of family recipes and beloved grandkids—but don’t mess with her in real life.

If you’ve ever seen the 71-year-old in action (and chances are you have since the cable show ranks number two in it’s time slot among African-American women ages 25-54) you know that the feisty businesswoman will cuss you out in a minute, which, ironically, only adds to her charm.

BlackEnterprise.com caught up with Miss Robbie, owner and manager of the twin St. Louis-based soul food restaurants Sweetie Pies, on her day off. The former Ikette (she sang backup for Ike and Tina Turner in the 1960s) was buzzing happily about all the plans in the works for her famous franchise, including a third location, which includes a banquet hall, culinary school, bar and performance arts space. The fact that OWN recently tacked on 10 more episodes to the show’s inaugural season— which shows Ms. Robbie fussing lovingly at her son and co-manager Tim Norman and other kinfolk behind the scenes as they serve up fried chicken, collard greens and heaping servings of drama to their hungry clients—is just icing on the proverbial cake.

“We had no idea the show was going to do as well as it did,” claims Montgomery, whose family began shooting the new installments just after Thanksgiving. “Now that we’ve been extended there is so much more for our fans to see,” she says excitedly. “Construction has started on the new restaurant, we’ve got the baby coming home, we’ve got Tim and Jenae’s wedding, we’ve got our grand opening– it’s going to be a wonderful continuation of our journey.”

Although things are all biscuits and gravy now, Montgomery will admit that the prospect of being the first and only Black family to have a show on the network kept her up at night.

“I didn’t want to be part of a flop,” she admits about the case of nerves she had to overcome prior to the series’ debut in October. “I admire Oprah so much and OWN is a brand-new network so it was a huge opportunity. I’m really amazed at how it all turned out.”

The secret to “Sweetie Pie’s” success, says the entrepreneur, is that unlike on many other ‘reality’ shows, her crew isn’t afraid to roll up it’s sleeves.

We’re just an ordinary family that everybody can relate to,” she says. “Plus we actually work in our business, which we do, of course, even when the cameras aren’t rolling.”

When the film crew isn’t around Montgomery and Tim busy themselves with building their brand.

“My son says he’s going to turn me into the Black Paula Deen,” laughs Montgomery of a rival network food star, referring to plans for cookbooks, a line of pots and pans and other items. “I feel like I’ve reinvented myself. The sky’s the limit.”


ï»¿ ï»¿
  • sheila

    Love your show and how you handled your nephew. Your food is cooked and served with love love and prayers sent your way

    • Tired With jordan 4s sale ? Then simply just check this out !!

      I’m no longer positive where you’re getting your information, however great topic. I needs to spend some time finding out much more or working out more. Thanks for magnificent info I was searching for this info for my mission.

  • Maria

    I love yor show, miss Robbie, and admire you very much; you’re such an inspiration! But I was unhappy about a show where you gave your long time worker [don’t remember his name, sorry]such a hard time for nothing! He has the keys, so he’s very trustworthy, but you embarassed him before the intire nation because he brought some food to cook in your kitchen? Come on! You made yourself look mean, and I know you’re kind. I hope you find a way to redime yourself from this situation. It was embarrassing for you too. Thanks.

  • Terrific paintings! That is the kind of information that are meant to be shared across the internet. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and discuss with my website . Thanks =)

  • marathon supplements

    As I website possessor I conceive the written content here is really fantastic, appreciate it for your efforts.

  • ccax

    Very efficiently written story. It will be useful to everyone who employess it, including myself. Keep up the good work â€“ i will definitely read more posts.
    angry birds game ,

  • ccax

    kizi
    Terrific paintings! That is the kind of information that are meant to be shared across the internet. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and discuss with my website . Thanks =)

  • Paulo Messias

    blog very interesting and current!
    show the ball even parabÃ©nssssssss!!
    http://hostcarioca.com.br

  • Helpful information. Fortunate me I found your website accidentally, and I am surprised why this accident didn’t happened in advance! I bookmarked it.

  • acne skin care tips

    I do not even understand how I finished up right here, however I believed this put up was once good. I do not know who you might be however certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already. Cheers!

  • acne skin care tips

    Hi there, just turned into aware of your weblog via Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I will appreciate when you continue this in future. A lot of folks might be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  • Simon Wilby Scammer

    One adjective that defines Simon Wilby is smart. He is the CEO of Smart Power, Inc. He developed “The Smart One,” a revolutionary lithium battery powered by solar for cell phones and “The Smart Juice” which is energy with the same principle for lap tops.

  • J

    Trying to see about opening a store

  • Pingback: Google()