10 Black YouTube Stars Who Made it Big

As the video website turns 10, get to know some of the viral sensations getting the most clicks

It may be hard to believe, but YouTube is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Then again, it’s probably difficult to remember a time when you didn’t have instant access to nearly any video ever made, or an easy platform to share our own clips with friends, family and the world.

Over the years, some notable “YouTube stars” have emerged, with some of them taking their viral-sensation status to mainstream entertainment deals, acting roles and beyond. Here are some of the best-known black YouTube stars to commemorate the anniversary.

Whitney White

Whitney White only planned on posting one video on her Naptural85 profile back in 2009 documenting her adoption of a natural hairstyle. But since then, her catalog has grown—and so has her fan base, with her more than 589,000 subscribers being treated to clips featuring tutorials to best practices for saving cash while rocking a natural look. So far, she has more than 47 million video views.

Kingsley

If you thought you had strong opinions about the latest happenings in pop culture, wait until you hear a rant from Kingsley. Kingsley, who has contributed to Access Hollywood, has plenty to say about the Big Sean and Ariana Grande, the Kendall Jenner Challenge and other topics in his regularly updated feed of videos, which so far amassed more than three million subscribers and over 334 million video views.

Mike Rashid

Bodybuilder and former boxing pro Mike Rashid is the envy of many a gym-goer, and he’s sharing motivation and training in a number of clips found on his YouTube page. With advice on supplements, a leg-day training routine and cardio workouts involving a punching bag in the mix, among videos with a great number of other topics, it’s no surprise his profile has garnered more than 329,000 subscribers and nearly 30 million video views since he joined the site back more than four years ago.

