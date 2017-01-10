You have never seen a TV so big, yet so thin

LG’s Ridiculously Insane New 77-inch TV is Thin as Wallpaper

At CES 2017 on Wednesday, LG announced its latest LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W-series, the 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W, which may be the thinnest TV of its size to come to market.

LG’s 2017 OLED TV lineup, consisted of the following models: the 77- and 65-inch W7, 77- and 65-inch G7, 65- and 55-inch E7, 65- and 55-inch C7 and 65- and 55-inch B7. The 65-inch model is only 2.57 millimeters thick. The W-series TVs are built with LG’s “Picture-on-Wall” design, which makes the television appear to be suspended in mid-air.

Because the W-series sets are so thin, they can be mounted flush against a wall with no gap between the television and the surface.

The W-series also feature cutting-edge OLED display technology. According to LG, the graphics are able to “reproduce the most lifelike images of any display technology, with perfect blacks, infinite contrast, expanded color gamut, and wider viewing angles.”

Additionally, the new TVs feature next-generation Dolby surround sound and the latest version of the company’s webOS smart TV platform. The software allows access to premium HDR content online.

“Led by the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W-series, our TV lineup at CES 2017 demonstrates our commitment to innovation and leadership in OLED and the premium TV market globally,” said Tim Alessi, head of product marketing at LG Electronics USA. “With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos integrated into our newest OLED products, viewers can recapture the magic of the cinema and experience their favorite movies with their original clarity, depth, and imagination intact.”

LG did not announce a ship-to date for the new W-series TVs. However, you can get a sneak peek at several Best Buys across the country including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Dallas, Boca Raton, FL, and Paramus, NJ. You can also sign up at BestBuy.com to receive notifications about the new televisions.