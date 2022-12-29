10 Convicted in 2019 Attempted 'Hit' on Former Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz

There has been a verdict in the case of the attempted murder of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

According to NBC News, 10 people have been convicted in the 2019 attempted murder of the Red Sox slugger. The attempt was made in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. It was alleged that Ortiz was the unintended target.

Each defendant was found guilty of attempted murder to conspiring and using illegal firearms, as well as associating with criminals, according to a statement released by the Dominican Republic’s Office of Attorney General earlier this week.

The convicted men who received the longest sentences were Eddy Vladimir Féliz García, 26, and Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, 27. They were both sentenced to 30 years in prison due to “their direct participation in the assassination attempt,” the attorney general’s office said. Ferreras Cruz was the alleged shooter who shot Ortiz from a motorcycle driven by Féliz García.

Another man convicted was Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, 28, sentenced to 20 years. Rodríguez Mota is being labeled as “the person who paid those who carried out the act” against Ortiz.

The seven other men received sentences of less than 10 years.

Oliver Moisés Mirabal, 28, and Eduardo Ciprián Lebrón, 24, were both sentenced to a prison term of 10 years. Gabriel Alexander Pérez Vizcaíno, 31, was given nine years, and Joel Rodríguez de la Cruz, 28, has been sentenced to six years.

Three other men, Franklin Junior Merán, 26, Junior César La Hoz Vargas, 28, and Porfirio Ayendi Dechamps Vásquez, 29, each received a five-year sentence.

Three other people involved were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. The alleged mastermind, Víctor Hugo Gómez Vásquez, was one of the three escaping prison.

The attorney general’s office said the men who were convicted have also been ordered to pay 50 million pesos in compensation for damages caused.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that Boston Red Sox baseball legend David Ortiz was shot in a Dominican nightclub. Dominican authorities stated that the intended victim in the shooting incident was meant to be Sixto David Fernandez. The target was sitting at the same table as Ortiz. Reports have said the shooters confused Fernandez with Ortiz, one of the most popular Dominican ballplayers ever.