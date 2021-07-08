Star Kennesaw State University Quarterback Killed, Police Offer $10,000 Reward Leading To An Arrest

Information leading to the arrest of the gunman who killed an 18-year-old quarterback from Kennesaw State University is set at $10,000.

Ladarius Clardy was killed in his car, after he left a friend’s house, driving on a main road in Pensacola, 11 Alive reported.

The gunman reportedly fired 50 shots at Clardy’s vehicle, most of them into the driver’s door, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons at a press conference.

Simmons initially offered $5,000 for information, but it was recently doubled as the community copes with the loss of the promising football player. People close to him had nothing but nice things to say about him, People Magazine reported.

Police are not sure of the identity of the killer(s).

The incident happened on last Thursday, and around 1 a.m., where duties with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office gave assistance to the EMS. The deputies said they discovered a crashed black Honda Accord in a ravine wooded area, People Magazine reported.

Inside the car was Clardy and unidentified 19-year-old male, both were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.