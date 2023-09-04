Boy Dies After Teacher Allegedly Made Him Run In 90-Degree Heat

A young California boy who didn’t have proper attire passed away in 90-degree heat after a gym teacher made him run, allegedly, in his regular clothes. The incident took place on Aug. 29 at around 11 a.m.

According to NBC Los Angeles, 12-year-old Yahshua Robinson died after he collapsed while running laps in over 90-degree heat last week. The boy, who lived in Lake Elsinore, had asked for water before collapsing and dying at Canyon Lake Middle School.

Reportedly, the teacher ignored his request for water.

The student’s aunt, Amarna Plummer, told the media outlet that her nephew wasn’t appropriately dressed for the physical education class. Yet, the gym teacher made him participate as a form of punishment. Plummer stated other students informed her that he started to feel ill. After asking for water, he passed out and never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“He was reaching out to the teacher, saying he needed some water. He said he couldn’t breathe. He was telling the kids this,” Plummer said.

“Why would you have a child in his clothes – he didn’t dress out – running a field?”

According to a police report, Robinson was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center-Murrieta where his listed time of death was 12:25 p.m.

A statement was released by the Lake Elsinore Unified School District saying it was “saddened” to confirm the death “of one of our students due to a medical emergency at one of our LEUSD campuses.”

A GoFundMe account was started for Robinson’s family where more than 2,000 people donated about $80,000. That’s 80% of the listed goal of $100,000.

“For 12-year-old Yahshua Robinson, August 29, 2023, started as a typical, fun-filled school day. But while taking part in his PE activities at school, Yahshua collapsed and became unresponsive, a tragedy we believe was brought about by the sweltering heat. Despite the response and care of medical professionals, Yahshua tragically succumbed to cardiac arrest at the hospital,” the GoFundMe page read.

No funeral plans have been as the family mourns Robinson’s death.