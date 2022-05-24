 Texas Governor Says 15 Killed in Elementary School Shooting

Law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

(Reuters) – A gunman shot and killed 14 students and one teacher on Tuesday at an elementary school in South Texas, Governor Gregg Abbott said.

ABC News, citing police, reported that a suspect was taken into custody.

A board with the list of classes/teachers is displayed outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School to be picked up after a suspected shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

No official details were immediately available on the circumstances of the midday shooting, which unfolded at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

But Uvalde Memorial Hospital said on its Facebook page that it received 13 children as patients via ambulance or buses for treatment, and that two of those “were deceased.”

Law enforcement personnel run away from the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A second hospital, University Health in San Antonio, said it received two patients from the shooting – one child and one adult.

The Uvalde Independent School District posted a message on its Twitter feed saying, “There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus.”

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los AngelesEditing by Grant McCool)

 


