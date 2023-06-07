14-Year-Old Black Girl From Texas Makes History, Graduates High School

Oforitsenere Bodunrin, an African American student who is from Arlington, Texas, has graduated high school at the young age of just 14. She follows in the footsteps of her older sister who also earned her high school diploma when she was just 14 years old.

Oforitsenere, who graduated from Martin High School in Arlington, has always strived for excellence. Aside from her academic achievements, she also holds a second-degree black belt and serves as the editor of her school paper.“Whenever people ask me, ‘So how is this? Is this so strange for you?’ Like not really,” she told Live 5 News.

Oforitsenere’s mother Bawo Bodunrin recognized her advanced and exceptional abilities from a young age. By the time she was 2 years old, she was already reading, and by the age of 4, she had learned multiplication.

“It was some traits that we saw that were really different. The way she works. Normally you would say the sky is the limit. For her, the sky is the beginning,” her mother said.

After finishing high school, Oforitsenere plans to attend the University of Texas-Arlington in the fall to pursue studies in computer science and aviation. She dreams of working internationally with her degree.

According to recent data, a significant number of Black students are graduating from high school early, showcasing their determination and academic achievements. In the past academic year, approximately 15% of Black students successfully completed their high school education ahead of schedule. This figure marks a substantial increase from the previous year and highlights the remarkable progress made by Black students in pursuing their educational goals. These statistics underscore the importance of recognizing and supporting the exceptional achievements of Black students who graduate from high school early, as they serve as inspiring role models for their peers and contribute to the overall advancement of education within their communities.

Oforitsenere Bodunrin credits her family for their unwavering support and motivation, especially her older sister who also graduated from high school at the same young age that served as a role model for her.

“My family has encouraged me. I may not be the best at first, but I can definitely try,” Oforitsenere said.

This news first appeared on blacknews.com