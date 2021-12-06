15-Year Old CEO Makes History, Opens Retail Store and Girls’ Salon

Gabby Goodwin, from Columbia, South Carolina, now has a headquarters, girls’ salon, and retail store for her business, thanks to parents Comedian Mike Goodwin and Rozalynn Goodwin. The 15-year old CEO of Confidence and her team also fill orders for her patented GaBBY Bows and girls’ plant-based natural hair products there.

Her store and girls’ salon with a Ribbon Cutting and Drop-In with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Saturday, December 4 at 3525 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC. The first commercial property investment for the Goodwin family also has office space for MTG Comedy and a leased suite for another business.

“I am super grateful for my parents’ sacrifices and the support of our customers through the years. I am honored to have a headquarters to build generational wealth. I hope to continue to build girls’ confidence and inspire them to follow their dreams and achieve their goals,” Gabby says.

At the age of seven, Gabby and her mom Rozalynn solved the age-old problem of disappearing hair barrettes by inventing GaBBY Bows, a non-slip Double-Face Double-Snap Barrette. GaBBY Bows, along with their full line of girls’ natural hair care and styling products remove stress from the styling process so moms, dads, and girls can bond over beauty. The company’s online hair care tutorials and hair tool organizer also save time and frustration, while GaBBY’s children’s book, virtual entrepreneurship academy for girls, and keynote presentations inspire confidence and creativity.

About

Gabby and Rozalynn Goodwin launched and began selling GaBBY Bows through their online store at GabbyBows.com in February 2014. The mother-daughter duo has since filled online orders of their barrettes and plant-based hair styling products in all 50 states in the U.S. and in thirteen countries. GaBBY Bows are also carried in select retail and beauty supply stores in the US, Canada, and South Africa. They established the Mommy and Me Entrepreneurship Academy® in November 2018. More than 50 Girl Bosses and their mothers from 16 states have enrolled for mentoring and started their own businesses under the brand.

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.