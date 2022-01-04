16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot During Robbery Attempt At Burger King

A family has been left devastated after a 16-year-old cashier was fatally shot during a robbery attempt at a Burger King in Milwaukee.

Sixteen-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell was killed after a driver approached the Burger King drive-thru demanding cash, Fox 6 Now reports. Harris-Brazell was rushed to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was driving a four-door Chevy Impala with a sunroof and spoiler on the back. He is described as a Black male and was wearing a red jacket at the time of the shooting.

In the surveillance video, the shooter pointed a gun at the drive-thru window at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.

“Told her to give him all the money, if she didn’t, they was going to kill her,” said Mariah Edwards, who was inside the restaurant working at the time the crime took place.

On Monday, family and friends gathered to mourn the loss of Harris-Brazell, CBS 58 reports. Her loved ones describe her as a bubbly teen who loved her little brother even when he got on her nerves.

But her family is hurt that her killer is still on the loose.

“We raised her well. She did what she was supposed to do,” Harris-Brazell’s aunt Kenya Lane said. “Go to work, go to school, get good grades. A law-abiding citizen.”

The teen picked up the Burger King job to not burden her family. Her friends from school are heartbroken after losing someone they viewed as a sister.

“We don’t call her a friend; she was like a sister. She’s been around, she’s been in the picture, she’s introduced to the whole family,” Antoinajah Edwards said. “Niesha is our sister. Blood or not, she’s our sister.”

Harris-Brazell’s family is begging anyone with answers to come forward with information to assist the police in their investigation.

“If we want to take our ‘hoods back, we have to do it from within the community. We have to have each other’s back,” Lane said.

“We have to start talking. We have to start looking out for each other. We once were a village; we can be a village again.”