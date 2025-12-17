Arts and Culture by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 19-Year-Old Ph.D. Makes History As Youngest Sigma Gamma Rho Grad Chapter Member Dr. Tillman is a renowned leader in the STEAM field and a BLACK ENTERPRISE 40 Under 40 Honoree.







At just 19 years old, Dr. Dorothy Jean Tillman has a new accolade under belt outside her Ph.D. The academic phenom has officially joined the Delta Sigma Chicago Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. She is the youngest member of the chapter in its nearly century of existence.

Tillman was officially inducted into the Sigma Gamma Rho on Nov. 1, joining her cohort as part of the “14 Phases of RHOyalty.” Founded in Chicago, the chapter’s latest inductees have tremendous accomplishments of their own.

She began her journey in higher education at just 10 years old. The prodigy then went on to earn her doctoral degree in integrated behavioral health at Arizona State University seven years later.

With her platform, she founded the Dorothy Jeanius STEAM Leadership Institute, helping the youth transform while building careers across science and the arts. The BLACK ENTERPRISE 40 Under 40 Honoree continues to be an inspiration to her new sorority sisters and young scholars in STEAM and beyond.

Through her motto, “Leading by Examples of Excellence,” Tillman has also maintained her native roots, helping the Chicago community through an environment-focused educational program, Space To Grow. On an international level, Dr. Tillman is an advisor on STEAM education for the Akuapem people in Ghana.

Founded at Butler University in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. has fostered over 100 years of dedication to communal upliftment and education. As a public speaker and renowned advocate for youth empowerment, Tillman exemplifies the sorority’s values of sisterhood, scholarship, and service.

With this latest honor, Tillman hopes to further encourage women to achieve their greatest ambitions. As a Black woman in STEAM and a change-maker for young students, Tillman will also bring more awareness to her work as a member of this esteemed organization.

RELATED CONTENT: Sigma Gamma Rho Starts Block Party to Patron Black Businesses