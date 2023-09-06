21 Savage Is The Latest Celebrity To Join 'Call Of Duty'

21 Savage has joined Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg in the “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” operator bundle pack.

The Atlanta rapper is now a playable character and Operator of the KorTac faction featured in “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” and “Call of Duty,” The “Tracer Pack: 21 Savage Operator Bundle” was released during the Season 5 Reloaded version of “Modern Warfare II” on Aug. 30, as noted by Fandom.

Skins within the new pack feature several references to 21’s songs and mixtapes, including The Tempus Razorback’s “Savage Mode,” BAS-P “Red Opps” blueprints, the “Skrrt Skrrt” UTV skin, and the “Mr. Right Now” Loading Screen.

21 Savage fans will also notice the Combat Knife “Slaughter King” blueprint serves as a nod to 21’s mixtape of the same name. When performing one of 21’s Finishing Move Quips, you’ll hear his playable character say, “It’s a fatality if you try to handle me,” a lyric from his song “Immortal.”

The “A lot” rapper’s operator bundle pack comes as part of “Call of Duty” and Activision’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Last month, the gaming franchise released operator bundles for Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg.

Gamers can get their hands on the special edition bundle packs in the “Warzone 2” and “Modern Warfare 2” store during Season 5 Reloaded for 2,400 CoD Points each. Call of Duty took to Instagram last week to let fans know they could finally go “Savage Mode” with 21 Savage’s new bundle pack.

“Making his way into Call of Duty is the Slaughter King himself @21savage 💯,” they captioned the post.

Nicki Minaj made history with her operator bundle pack debut as she became the first real female celebrity to be turned into a “Call of Duty” operator. She was not the first female celebrity to be added as a playable character as Pam Grier and Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson previously appeared as secret unlockable characters in “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’s Zombies” and Sarah Michelle Gellar appearance in “Call of Duty: Black Ops’ Zombies,” via Mashable.

