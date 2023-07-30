Nicki Minaj Becomes First Self-Named Female Operator in ‘Call Of Duty’

Nicki Minaj made history as part of a new “Call Of Duty” video game that honors hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

On Wednesday, July 26, the popular video game unveiled the players coming to “Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2,” and Nicki Minaj is among the new Operators. Her addition makes her the first female Operator with a self-named character.

Nicki joins fellow rappers Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage, who will also be featured as Operators. The game also warns fans that Nicki’s character won’t be her usual “Chill Nicki” but will instead represent her “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” moniker and hold a Barbie-pink assault rifle.

Call of Duty unveiled the new game and lineup of Operators in a tweet that followed up the official announcement.

It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 👉 https://t.co/usEXTNw5aC 😱 Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

👥 New Faction Showdown Event

📍 Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

🎵 50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

This is Nicki’s second collaboration with “Call Of Duty” after appearing in the promotional “Squad Up” video for the game’s 2022 pre-order. Nicki rapped lyrics for the single along with Lil Baby, Bukayo Saka, and Pete Davidson.

Nicki’s arch-enemy Cardi B revealed her deal with “Call Of Duty” that was lost due to her legal issues stemming from a physical assault case in New York City.

“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now,” Cardi B tweeted in September 2022.

“I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”

My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 27, 2022

Nicki’s “Call Of Duty” character will sport her signature pink hair to match the pink gun and metallic pink dress she is wearing in the game. Snoop’s avatar is dripped in blue with a matching blue gun.

“Call of Duty Modern Warfare II” is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Microsoft Windows. Fans can also get physical game copies at major retailers, including Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, and CallofDuty.com.

