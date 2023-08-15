A Black-Owned Jewelry Storefront Is Opening In Baton Rouge

Patnisha Williams, Jessica Matthews, and Deanna Bynog are the founders of Get Signatured, a Black-owned customizable jewelry curator and accessories brand that will be opening its first brick and mortar first storefront location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This grand opening marks a significant milestone for the brand as it expands from an online to an in-store brand and will honor its commitment to deepening connections with its consumers by meeting them in their community.

The grand opening will take place on August 18, 2023, from 10am to 6pm at 11445 Coursey Boulevard, Suite O, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, where guests will get to experience a celebration aimed at highlighting the less than 7% Black women in the jewelry industry and further cementing the presence of minority-owned businesses in Baton Rouge during National Black Business Month.

Attendees will experience a Ribbon – Cutting Ceremony in the morning hour conducted by East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to inaugurate Get Signatured, a live showroom tour of Get Signatured’s newest signature jewelry collections, live giveaways, and more!

“We are very excited about the grand opening! It feels surreal and also amazing to open a storefront where we can build relationships with our customers and have a place where they can shop for their jewelry and accessories and feel seen,” says Patnisha.

With August being National Black Business Month, Get Signatured is honored to be joining the fast-growing number of Black Owned businesses and brick and mortars in Baton Rouge.

“As many are aware, most businesses are built on Black spending power. It is a privilege to be able to fill in the gap by offering custom items for our community with unique names without the hefty price tag,” says Jessica.

“Being able to launch a woman-owned jewelry storefront is one of the highlights of my entrepreneurship journey. The success of every woman…should be an inspiration to other women that your dreams can come true,” comments Deanna.

This news first appeared on blackbusiness.com.