5 Black-Owned Menstrual Care Brands You Need to Know

Menstrual Hygiene Day, a day recognized on May 28th since 2014, was started to create awareness of menstrual inequality and to break taboos surrounding periods. In 2020 the month of May was declared ‘International Period Month’ to celebrate the menstrual health work done by many across the globe. With May just behind us, we’d like to highlight some Black-owned personal care brands that specialize in the menstrual care space that you need to know.

Best, Periodt. – The Best Menstrual Cup – Periodt.

Best, Periodt. is a mission-driven Black-owned menstrual care company that makes menstrual cycles sustainable, fun, comfortable, and cool for the first time. Black menstruators, on average, have heavier flows and are more likely to suffer from fibroids. This Black-owned menstrual care brand has created super comfortable, leak-free menstrual cups with higher capacity, perfect for those with very heavy flows, yet comfortable enough for those with light flows as well. And it comes with the cutest carrying case.

They are not just a menstrual cup brand, though; before the end of the year, Best, Periodt. will be adding even more USA-made products to its popular period care family.

Ruby Love – Period Panties For All Occasions

Ruby Love is known for making a wide variety of high-quality reusable period panties and swimwear. Many may not be aware that it also has period leggings, sleep shorts, and period protection geared specifically for athletes, teens, and plus-sized menstruators. Ruby Love believes that life needn’t stop when you’re on your period and has curated a collection of products to make your menstruating days easier.

Their patent-pending technology “provides maximum absorption and protection against leaks.”

The PMS Club – The Go-to Shop For Period Cravings

The PMS Club produces plastic-free biodegradable pads, panty-liners, and even snacks to assist you when PMSing. Its pads contain a soft 100% organic cotton top layer and an unbleached chemical-free super absorbent core. They note on their site that all their products are made without scents, chemicals, toxins, or chlorine.

Their PMS snacks include Oreos, cake, and pickle-flavored popcorn. Period care and popcorn? They may have found a winning match.

Femi Secrets – Biodegradable Underwear & Pad in One

Femi Secrets is yet another innovative Black-owned menstrual care company. Its signature product, the Pretty Panty, is a fashionable panty and pad all in one that looks like regular underwear and offers eight hours of protection. You can purchase by the box, which contains seven one-time-use panties. In addition to its Pretty Panty, it also offers a Fibroid Tea and wipes.

Flo

Flo is a UK-based Black-owned menstrual care company with organic pads, liners, and tampons made with bamboo and cotton in the cutest packaging that resembles a pint of ice cream. The goal? To “make products that inspire people to feel crazy confident and empowered about their messiest bodily moments.”

Noted as a Best Period Care Pick by British Vogue, this Black-owned period care brand rounds off our list.

