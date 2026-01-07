Can’t Make It To The Gym? Get Fit With These Black-Owned Wellness Apps

The fitness industry has shifted from studios to smartphones. Black founders are developing apps that serve the distinct requirements of Black bodies, minds, and wellness paths through structured movement and culturally affirming coaching and integrated health tracking.

These diverse fitness and wellness apps have representation and cultural relevance, enhancing engagement and outcomes in communities that have been historically underserved by mainstream wellness technology.

Check out these apps that go beyond movement tracking to build community and establish sustainable habits—no gym membership required.

The BLAQUE Movement App—Fitness + Wellness Built for Black Bodies

The BLAQUE Movement App, founded by T’Nisha Symone and developed in collaboration with a collective of Black fitness professionals, serves as a fitness and wellness platform that delivers customized movement plans with nutrition guidance, self-care support, daily meditation messages, and group chat functionality. BLAQUE focuses on Black holistic wellness by uniting physical activity with nutritional support, stress-relief techniques, and community support.

bEHR Health—Community-Driven Health Tracking + Coaching

Established by public health expert Kwame Terra, bEHR Health provides culturally sensitive coaching with an automatically updated health score, personalized AI coaching, and connections to healthcare providers. The app offers accessible, high-quality health-tracking and coaching services for Black communities at affordable monthly rates.

Actively Black App—Rewards Movement + Builds Community

The athleisure and wellness platform Actively Black has introduced a mobile app that integrates with Apple Health and Google Health. Users earn points through movement, which they can exchange for gear, content, and community perks. Actively Black combines wellness with cultural elements and community economic systems through this reward-based user motivation approach.

The company Shine was started by Black entrepreneur Marah Lidey in 2016 to provide self-care guidance tools, meditation practices, and community support for fitness resilience and overall wellness. Shine has millions of users worldwide across iOS and Android. Shine provides culturally inclusive tools to maintain both mental and emotional fitness.

Exhale—Rest, Breathwork & Emotional Reset for BIWOC

The guided wellness app Exhale, developed by mindfulness coach Katara McCarty, focuses on breathwork with meditation and emotional restoration for Black, Indigenous, and women of color. The app runs on iOS and Android platforms and delivers meditative content designed to enhance holistic health alongside sustainable fitness.

