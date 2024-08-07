5 Tips To Market Your Business For $100 Or Less

Originally Published May 1, 2017.

You don’t have to break the bank to market your business effectively. Here are five ways to market your business for $100 or less.

Facebook Ad Tips

Launch a series of targeted Facebook Ads throughout the month to introduce your product or service to new clientele. Facebook allows the creation of daily campaign budgets that can be run for a specified number of days and a lifetime budget option that will run until the budget is met or the selected end date has arrived.

Ensure that your advertisements are visually attractive.

Include clear images, a call to action, and a link to your website.

Select targeted geographical locations, genders, ages, and hobbies/interests your clients might share.

Social Media Automation Tips

Invest in social media automation apps to increase your digital footprint and improve time management. Each app provides different budget options, many under $100. They also allow variation in frequency and the ability to post to multiple platforms such as Instagram, X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook.

Influencer Tips

Enlist the assistance of local influencers to share your product or service via their social media platforms. While many businesses seek out celebrity brand endorsements, utilizing local influencers can serve as a more cost-efficient and effective way to market your business.

College students

Government officials

Local news anchors

Local radio hosts

Google AdWord Tips

Pay-for-click advertising via Google AdWords is a great way to custom design your advertising efforts and attract potential clients one click at a time. Additionally, you only have to pay when a customer clicks to visit your website or calls via the Google search link.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is key. Select targeted keywords listed on your landing page and in the text of your ad.

Use the AIDA formula: attention, interest, desire, and action

Branded items such as banners, tablecloths, or table tents for offsite events greatly increase brand awareness and recognition. Consider researching companies that provide these products for reasonable pricing.

Branded Item Tip

If funds are limited, consider creating a standard brand image that can be reused throughout the year.

