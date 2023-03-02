50 Cent Accused of Pulling Up on Former Drug Dealer’s Residence After He Filed Lawsuit Claiming ‘Power’ is Based on Him

It looks like you possibly can’t take the streets out of some people.

According to AllHipHop, 50 Cent may be reverting to old habits as he is being accused of “pulling up” on a former drug dealer who sued the television producer, alleging that the rapper based his Power series on him.

According to court documents that were obtained by the media outlet, Corey “Ghost” Holland Sr., who is suing Curtis Jackson (aka 50 Cent), claimed that the Get Rich or Die Trying recording artist came to his place of residence, not once, but twice in 2021. Holland accused 50 of retaliating against him for filing the lawsuit.

In the paperwork filed, Holland wrote, “50 Cent shows up about a half mile from plaintiff home, and plaintiff sees the same truck that pulled into his driveway at the 50 Cent event. So plaintiff realizes it was either defendant Jackson or his Entourage who decided to ‘Pull Up.’

“When you looking for a confrontation your honor, this is what people say, nowadays. Up to this point, plaintiff had ignored a lot of ‘subliminal attacks’ on him online, but now 50 Cent is bringing the drama right to plaintiff front yard, so plaintiff responded to 50 Cent the way any normal person would respond to a possible threat, plaintiff prepared himself for whatever was go happen.”

AllHipHop previously reported that, in 2021, Holland filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against 50 Cent, Courtney Kemp and the STARZ network insinuating that Power was based on his life.

Holland alleged that the seven acts in a CD he released, Blasphemy, are identical to the seven seasons of the Starz television series, as well as the first two seasons of Power Book II: Ghost.

He also claimed that back in 2007, the former drug dealer mailed a copy of that CD to Kemp’s father. The album had an autobiographical song where he raps about being a “drug lord.” He fell in love with his “teen crush” who was Puerto Rican and found out from his drug trafficking partner, who happened to be white, that she now worked in law enforcement.

50 Cent’s legal team called the lawsuit frivolous and stated that because the last showing of Power aired in February 2020, and the lawsuit was filed in April 2021, he missed the one-year statute of limitations under New York law.