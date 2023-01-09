Rapper 50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial

50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends.

50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.

The Aftermath creator brought along artists and affiliates he’s helped develop throughout his three-decade career, including Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar. The halftime show was a byproduct of Jay-Z’s multiyear partnership with the NFL he signed in 2019.

But with Jay-Z and 50 Cent feuding for the last two decades, 50 remains convinced that the Roc Nation leader purposely wanted him left out of the commercial promoting the 2022 halftime show. 50 sat down with radio personality Big Boy last week, where he dished on the performance and explained his continued quarrel with Hova.

“I wasn’t in the ad because of….Jay-Z and them was putting it together,” 50 Cent explained. “And I think they still harbor some energy towards me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diverse Mentality (@diversementality)

When Big Boy asked if 50 believes he was purposely left out of the Super Bowl ad, 50 claimed that he was initially told that the NFL had issues with him that 50 remains clueless about.

“I don’t know what those issues are,” he said.

The rapper wasn’t done. He explained how Drink Champs host N.O.R.E confided in 50 and told him about Eminem petitioning to have 50 Cent included in the show. That’s when 50 decided to liken Jay-Z to “a gay painter.”

“We’re talking about Basquiat, he [Jay-Z] wants to look like a gay painter,” 50 told a clearly taken aback Big Boy.

50 ended by saying he believes the NFL claims were really a call by Jay-Z to keep him out of the halftime show ad. When asked if he and Jay-Z have spoken about the disagreement, 50 Cent said there was “nothing” for them to discuss.

It’s not the first time 50 Cent has referred to Jay-Z as a “gay painter,” he shared the same sentiments last year when N.O.R.E first revealed his private conversation with Hova, EURWeb reports.

“NORE, Your big homie is running around trying to look like a gay painter. 🎨👨‍🎨LOL,” 50 wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.