50 Cent Doubles Down On Accusation That Diddy ‘Got Tupac Killed’

Queens rapper and successful television producer Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, has once again placed the blame for Tupac’s death on Combs Global CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs. He repeated the claim at a recent concert while performing on stage.

A video clip of the show appeared on the X account of Diverse Mentality. 50 brought up the topic of Diddy allegedly putting a hit out on Tupac.

“I hate when they leave me to talk because I always say the wrong thing,” he tells the audience. “Last time they left me, I said something about Puffy. You saw that clip? I gotta stop doing that kinda shit. I been talking to a therapist to try to help me with the shit I been saying. It’s some crazy shit on my mind. Maybe I said that shit about Puffy because he got Tupac killed.”

50 Cent says he doesn’t like Diddy cause he got 2Pac killed 👀 pic.twitter.com/F5mRFnr91W — Diverse Mentality (@DverseMentality) October 10, 2023

On Oct. 9, 50 posted a photograph of Tupac and Suge Knight on the night the prolific artist passed away. The caption posted by the “Power” executive alludes to the statements Keefe D has made over the years that Diddy allegedly paid to have Tupac and Suge killed.

“Damn so pac got lined by brother love. LOL Time to Lawyer up, sh*t might get sticky. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac,” he posted.

According to VIBE, Keefe D claimed that Diddy paid $1 million to the South Side Crips street gang. He also alleged that the street gang never got the down payment for the hit.

Vulture reported that Keefe D said the “No Way Out” producer allegedly told him, “Man, I want to get rid of them dudes,” about the rapper/actor and Suge Knight, the former owner of Death Row Records. Diddy denies the accusation and has told L.A. Weekly that the suspect’s words were “pure fiction and completely ridiculous.”

Tupac was shot multiple times in Las Vegas after a Mike Tyson boxing match on Sept. 7, 1996. The prolific entertainer died in the hospital six days later at age 25.

