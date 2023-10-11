50 Cent Tells Diddy ‘Time To Lawyer Up’ After Keefe D Is Arrested For Tupac’s Murder

The mystery surrounding the killing of hip-hop recording artist Tupac Shakur may be ending, yet questions are still being asked. Queens rapper 50 Cent posted a message on Instagram that alludes to Diddy being involved in the alleged commission of the murder.

An alleged suspect in Tupac’s killing, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, has been charged with the murder of the beloved entertainer. Over the years, Keefe D has stated in various interviews that a hit on Tupac was allegedly ordered by Sean’ Diddy’ Combs.

Vulture recently reported that Keefe D said that the Combs Global CEO allegedly told him, “Man, I want to get rid of them dudes,” about the rapper/actor and Suge Knight, the owner of Death Row Records. Diddy has denied having anything to do with the murder and has told L.A. Weekly that the suspect’s recollection was “pure fiction and completely ridiculous.”

50 Cent, not one to miss an opportunity to be petty and witty, posted a photo of Tupac and Suge on the night of the deadly shooting to his Instagram account. The caption alludes to the statements Keefe D has mentioned over the years, trying to pin the crime on the “No Way Out” artist, calling him “Brother Love” in the post.

“Damn so pac got lined by brother love. LOL Time to Lawyer up, sh*t might get sticky. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac”

VIBE has also reported that Keefe D claimed that Diddy paid $1 million to the South Side Crips. He also alleges that the street gang never got the down payment for the hit.

Tupac died after being shot multiple times in Las Vegas after a Mike Tyson boxing match on Sept. 7, 1996. The prolific entertainer died in the hospital six days later at 25.

