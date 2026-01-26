Jadakiss Will Host ‘Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX,’ A Podcast Series Powered By 50 Cent

The story of deceased Yonkers-bred rapper DMX, born Earl Simmons, will be told through a podcast series with his former Ruff Ryders cohort, Jadakiss, and G-Unit boss, 50 Cent.

According to Deadline, the podcast series will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts, with 50’s G-Unit Audio producing it with Narratively. Jadakiss will host “Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX,” which will debut later this year, though no launch date has been announced.

The series will focus on the life of the “Get at Me Dog” lyricist, who ushered in a new era of rap with his rough, deep voice and trademark barks. It will start with his beginnings before being discovered and signed by the Ruff Ryders Entertainment team. Discussions and viewpoints from family members, childhood friends, fellow rappers, and others who have come across DMX during his storied career.

“DMX’s story is bigger than the music — it’s about survival, faith, pain, and purpose,” 50 said. “‘Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX’ gives people a chance to understand where X came from, before the fame, through the voices of the people who were really there. This is the story that shaped the legend.”

The executive producers of the series, Bruce Miller and Justin Baez, also grew up in the same town as DMX and Jadakiss, as they are acquainted with the deceased rapper and his family.

DMX was recently ordained as a minister posthumously in Tarrytown, New York, at Foster Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church.

“Earl Simmons wrestled with God in the public square, turning his pain into a ministry of raw truth,” said Bishop Dr. Osiris Imhotep, founder of the Gospel Cultural Center. “This ordination recognizes the divine calling he fulfilled every time he spoke a prayer into a microphone.”

The rapper often discussed, through his music and in interviews, the struggles he experienced and reportedly had an extensive battle with drug addiction, which purportedly continued until his death.

His drug use began at 14 when a supposed mentor introduced him to crack cocaine. DMX died April 9, 2021, after not recovering from a heart attack suffered a week earlier.

