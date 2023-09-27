Here’s Why 50 Cent Demands To Fly Jesse Itzler’s Marquis Jet In His Contracts

Based on what he’s said publicly, there seems to be one thing you can say about hip-hop mogul 50 Cent, loyalty is paramount to him. Atlanta Hawks owner Jesse Itzler revealed that in a recent Instagram video.

In his contracts, 50 states that he will only fly with Marquis Jet, one of Itzler’s companies. This gesture by 50 may be to show loyalty for Itzler hiring him as an intern in the 1990s.

According to Complex, the prominent rapper-turned-television-producer was an intern at Itzler’s music marketing firm, New York’s Alphabet City Sports Records, before he started his successful music career.

In the video that 50 reposted to his social media account Itzler said, “I have this kid who’s a boxer, who wants to be a rapper, but he wants to get some business experience. So we made a deal that he would intern for me for whatever experience I could give him, and in exchange, he’d help me write these jingles that I was doing at the time.”

Itzler then explains how the relationship resumed—and grew.