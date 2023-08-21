50 Cent Claims BET ‘Wasn’t Worth $3B’

Paramount Global recently announced the sale of BET won’t happen. Many Black suitors were pursuing the purchase of Black Entertainment Television to return it to Black ownership. They included Tyler Perry, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shaquille O’Neal, and Byron Allen, among others.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was part of the ownership group that included Shaq and Kenya Barris. Sadly, no deal was struck.

50 Cent took to social media to share the news with his followers, “We will get them next time, @shaq 🤷🏽‍♂️that shit wasn’t worth 3,000,000,000. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”

HipHopDx reported that the parent company of BET, Paramount, announced on Aug. 16 that it wouldn’t be selling the network.

“We made this decision because the benefits of maintaining a majority stake in BET Media Group creates more value for Paramount than any of the proposals we received,” a source close to Paramount said.

50 Cent has nothing to worry about, as his slate of television shows is presently doing well. Specifically, the Power series is currently airing on Starz. Earlier this year, in February, the “In Da Club” rapper signed a non-exclusive broadcast direct deal with Fox to develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies, and animated series through his production company, G-Unit Film & Television, Variety reported.

This summer, the prominent television producer and hip-hop entrepreneur signed his first multiyear partnership with an NHL team. Jackson agreed to bring his Sire Spirits to the Vegas Golden Knights. Jackson already has partnership deals with NBA teams, the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, for his liquor products. He also has one with an NFL team, the Houston Texans.

With a start in hip-hop, the rapper has returned to his first love and is on the road for “The Final Lap Tour.”

The tour is slated to end on Sept. 22 in Toronto. From there, he will go overseas starting Sept. 28 in Amsterdam, with the final show taking place n New Zealand on Dec. 14.