7 Exquisite Liquors To Gift Your King On Father’s Day

With Father’s Day just days away, you’re probably thinking of good gifts to fit the dope dads in your life. Well, leave it to BLACK ENTERPRISE to conjure up the smoothest, elite liquors to gift dad on his special day. Whether it’s a father, grandfather, godfather, father, uncle or mentor, a good pairing of libations can never go wrong, especially if dad is a spirits connoisseur. Be it a cool, laid back dad or the turn up type of dad, BLACK ENTERPRISE has got your choice of spirits covered. Here are seven exquisite liquors to gift your king on Father’s Day

1) HENNESSY VS

Is your father a NBA basketball fan? Hennessey partnered with the NBA and released a limited line of Hennessey VS for its “In The Paint” project to “bring art and basketball to local communities.” Created in 2023, this limited-edition design is wrapped around a 750ml bottle and priced at $69.99. It’s the perfect gift for fathers. It has a hint of apples, grapes, vanilla and oak.