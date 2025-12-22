News by Kandiss Edwards 7 Juveniles Arrested For Assault Against Chicago Mom And Children The attack occurred near Orville T. Bright Elementary School just after students were released for the day.







Seven minors have been charged in connection with an attack on a mother and her children in Chicago.

The juveniles charged in the crime range in age from 10 to 13. The group includes three 10-year-old boys, a 10-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old girl, according to Chicago police statements.

Police said all seven were charged with battery causing bodily harm, referred to counseling services, and released to their families because of their ages.

On Nov. 17, Corshawnda Hatter, her 9-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter were walking home from school on 106th Street and Bensley Avenue when they were approached and attacked by a group who left both victims seriously injured, ABC7 Chicago reported.

The attack occurred near Orville T. Bright Elementary School just after students were released for the day. Video of the assault was shared tens of thousands of times on social media, showing the group following and striking the victims.

In a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hatter, the 33-year-old revealed that her son had been bullied previously and was sometimes followed home by older children.

“What hurts even more is knowing this all started from bullying my son has been dealing with at school. I never imagined it would escalate to something like this, and as a mother, it’s terrifying to see your child harmed like that. I just want him to feel safe going to school and walking in his own neighborhood,” Hatter wrote.

In a November statement to ABC7 Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson denounced the violence by the juveniles and said he was working with Chicago Public Schools as well as the Chicago Police to ensure the safety of Chicago residents.

“That type of behavior is unacceptable in our city, and we must not normalize that type of senseless violence. Leaders from my office have been on the ground all day to coordinate with CPS, CPD, and CHA to respond to this incident. CPD has deployed additional resources to the area to maintain public safety, and we are working with CHA on additional measures to support the family.” Johnson said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police urged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Chicago Police Department.

