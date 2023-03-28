Philadelphia 76ERS Select Lokal Artisan Foods for Buy Black Program

The Philadelphia 76ers announced today the team has selected Lokal Artisan Foods as its third recipient of the annual 76ers Buy Black Program. The Buy Black Program once again received hundreds of applications from local Black-owned businesses, and selected Lokal Artisan Foods, which specializes in French toast food and beverage products.

“We’re proud to announce Charisse McGill of Lokal Artisan Foods as this year’s Buy Black Program winner,” said David Gould, 76ers Chief Diversity and Impact Officer. “Charisse’s business acumen and grit epitomizes Philadelphia. The Buy Black Program and our partnership with Lokal Artisan Foods represents our commitment to working with and growing diverse businesses across our city.”

Since opening in 2018, owner Charisse McGill has expanded her French Toast Bites stand to a local community staple in Philadelphia. In 2020, she became the first Black woman to own and operate a food establishment at both Cherry Street Pier and Spruce Street Harbor Park on Penn’s Landing. Today, Cherry Street Pier offers her delicious signature French Toast Bites, and other fan-favorite items including French Toast Bites Spice, French Toast Bites Gelato and French Toast Bites Coffee. Those items will also appear at Spruce Street Harbor Park come this summer starting in May. McGill is also the first Black woman in Pennsylvania with a signature craft beer, “French Toast Bites Ale.”

“To now have access to this massive platform and the resources of the Philadelphia 76ers to further grow our French Toast bites community is definitely a blessing,” said Charisse McGill, Lokal Artisan Foods owner. “It also supports my ability to continue to do work with youth in underserved communities by providing employment opportunities and paying a living wage.”

As an official partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Lokal Artisan Foods will receive a custom marketing plan, free advertising across the team’s social and digital platforms, custom-created content, radio spots during 76ers game broadcasts on 97.5 The Fanatic, and other opportunities. Lokal Artisan Foods will also be featured in-arena on March 29 when the 76ers take on Dallas.

New this year to the Buy Black Program, the 76ers have teamed up with Eastside Golf, a Black-owned sports apparel company and Zenith Wealth Partners to provide mentorship and networking opportunities.

“We knew almost instantly that Charisse had the passion and hunger to succeed that we were looking for,” said Earl Cooper, Co-Founder, Eastside Golf. “Her business is booming, and we are excited to be a small part of her journey.”

“Charisse’s passion for Lokal Artisan Foods is undeniable and we are excited to help her effectively leverage the momentum that the partnership provides,” said Jason Ray, Founder and Investment Director of Zenith Wealth Partners. “We felt Lokal Artisan Foods was best positioned to leverage the exposure that partnering with the Sixers would provide, both through their e-commerce and in-person sales channels.”

In the third year of the Buy Black Program, Lokal Artisan Foods now joins Thunder Mug Cafe – a tea and coffee restaurant, Girl Contracting – a female operated contracting group, and SPERGO – an apparel company owned by ​16-year-old entrepreneur ​Trey Brown who went on to receive $300,000 in funding on ABC’s Shark Tank.

Led by Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, and in continuance of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s (HBSE) $20 million commitment to racial equity, the 76ers Buy Black Program was developed to promote local, Black-owned businesses and provide entrepreneurs with expert marketing consultation, advertising value, and additional tools to succeed.

Philadelphia is filled with a great diversity of innovative entrepreneurs and the 76ers are committed to including them throughout its business and brand. Through the day-to-day business operations, the 76ers continue to expand this program to empower local small businesses and their surrounding communities.