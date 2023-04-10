Google for Startup Grad Uses Tech and Corporate Partnerships to Elevate Global Wellness On-Demand

In light of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse and economic uncertainty in the news headlines, employee burnout and founder wellness is a global concern. According to a survey by Deloitte, 77 percent of respondents say they have experienced burnout at their current job. More than 90 percent say that unmanageable stress or frustration impacts the quality of their work. Another 83 percent say burnout can negatively impact personal relationships. Utopia Global Wellness (Utopia GW), the minority-woman-owned wellness tech company, is on a mission to relieve these pain points one virtual wellness experience at a time.

According to NIMH, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (52.9 million in 2020). Additionally, studies indicate economic uncertainty results in a higher prevalence of mental health problems, including common mental disorders, and substance disorders.

The Utopia GW platform is designed to address the mental health crisis, burnout, and uncertainty faced by people across the country. Trusted by the NFL, Google, Red Hat-IBM, Duke University and many companies and organizations alike, Utopia GW has successfully delivered wellness solutions to hundreds of thousands of individuals. Its services are aimed at helping employers achieve their talent retention, recruitment, and productivity goals, while also helping individuals show up as their healthiest and happiest selves daily.

Corporate partnerships have helped open doors and expose potential users to the brand in ways that weren’t available before. The global wellness brand recently went into partnership with United Healthcare. Corporate partnerships like this one create more space for prospects to take advantage of United Healthcare’s offerings and improve their overall health and well-being.

“Offering top tier mental health and wholistic wellness solutions has been a priority for us,” said Naya F. Powell, the founder and CEO of Utopia GW. “Our goal has always been to provide accessible and culturally competent wellness solutions to those who need it the most. We are excited to announce Utopia GW has teamed up with One PassTM and RenewActive® by United Healthcare, allowing us to expand our reach, and provide on-demand wellness services to even more individuals. By partnering with UHC, we are also able to provide more people with the tools they need to prioritize their mental and emotional well-being.”

The Utopia GW platform also offers culturally competent wellness solutions that celebrate global diversity, and mindful inclusion, and belonging. Thought leaders, mental health providers and instructors from across five continents provide coaching, workshops, and retreats to help people revive their minds, spirits, and bodies. Utopia GW’s approach to wellness is holistic, considering the various factors that impact a person’s well-being, including mental and emotional health, nutrition, meditation, yoga, Tai Chi, Pilates, fitness classes, DEIB workshops and leadership coaching.

The need for mental wellness and accessible self-care has become more apparent recently, with the onset of the financial crisis and unprecedented levels of stress and uncertainty. Companies and organizations are recognizing the importance of incorporating wellness breaks during the workday and offering employees the tools they need to prioritize their mental and emotional health. Utopia GW’s partnership with UHC aims to address this need by providing accessible and culturally competent wellness solutions to a wider audience. The global wellness brand also partners with employee wellness, DEI and benefits leaders, as well as, VC firms to support the wellbeing of their communities.

For more information about Utopia Global Wellness and to keep up with future partnerships, please visit www.utopiaglobalwellness.com.