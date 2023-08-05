Newark Approves Raekwon’s Application For Cannabis Dispensary & Lounge

Newark approves Wu-Tang Clan Rapper Raekwon The Chef’s application to open a dual cannabis dispensary and consumption lounge on July 24, according to NJ Biz.

Despite the Newark Central Planning Board refusing to endorse the Hashstoria application earlier this year, during their meeting last month, board members voted to grant conditional use for Hashstoria to open a “Class 5 cannabis retail facility.” The Oregon-based company, financially supported by Raekwon, is moving forward with renovating a space in Newark, New Jersey’s Four Corners Historic District. Located at 799-805 Broad St, the lounge will feature an entirely new brick exterior and unique windows to showcase artwork from the community on an original 1900s building.

Rachael Grochowski, principal at Montclair-based RHG Architecture+Design, expressed her excitement to participate in the project. Grochowski said, “We are thrilled about this project, and it represents an exciting opportunity to merge history, community, and innovation. Our partnership with Hashstoria, founded by a collaboration of iconic rapper Raekwon of the Wu-Tang Clan, the passionate civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers and radio, tv personality and mental health advocate Charlamagne tha God, and others, is an intentional effort to bring forth a cannabis retail dispensary and consumption lounge that not only respects Newark’s heritage but also reflects a commitment to social justice, expungement, mental health, and creativity.”

She continued to emphasize the importance of the design of the cannabis lounge for it to be successful. “Design plays a crucial role in elevating the overall cannabis experience, and we are committed to creating an environment that offers a sophisticated, inclusive, and enjoyable experience. The cannabis industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by the vision and creativity of innovative designers and creatives, leaders from across the industry who are revolutionizing cannabis consumption. We are so excited to craft a space that harmonizes aesthetics, functionality, and sensory engagement, ultimately enhancing the journey of both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and the cannabis-curious alike,” Grochowski explained.