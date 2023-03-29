A Black Woman Alleges Her Landlord Attempted To Evict Her Because She Is Black

A woman from Ohio is suing her landlord for allegedly evicting her because she is Black.

According to BuzzFeed News, Dermisha Pickett filed a lawsuit against Sergey Briskman, accusing him of discrimination, violating housing laws, and inflicting emotional distress. BuzzFeed reports that Briskman told Pickett, “I just don’t want any African Americans in this unit at this time.”

BuzzFeed adds that the eviction complaint gave Pickett a 30-day notice to vacate the home. According to BuzzFeed, the eviction complaint also said Pickett’s lease was close to expiring.

According to the report, Pickett claims that she was not notified of her lease nearing its end.

The report also says that on Feb. 10, Briskman texted Pickett, saying he was evicting her because she is Black.

“I will not rent [to] African Americans again. I don’t know why the previous landlord did,” Briskman allegedly texted, according to BuzzFeed.

“I’m not fixing anything until you leave the house so I will make sure it doesn’t pass inspection on 2/15 so there’s your answer bye,” Briskman allegedly added in the text message.

“It’s nothing against you I will just rather put a white family in this unit,” Briskman allegedly added. “You did nothing wrong. I just don’t want a family of color here. Maybe you should try to go to a shelter,” the message read.

“Do you know when you will be giving me the keys? Time is running out. I will talk to the other landlord and tell them you’re a good tenant and pay the rent on time and always keep a clean house,” Briskman allegedly said. “I just don’t want you here at this property or have you looked into trying to get into a shelter for you and your family. I really don’t want to call the police to get your things out.”

BuzzFeed reports that Pickett, who has six children, began having issues with Briskman in 2021.