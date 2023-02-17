Louisiana Police Officer Charged With Negligent Homicide After Shooting Unarmed Black Man

A Shreveport, Louisiana, police officer was charged with negligent homicide for the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man.

According to NBC News, Alexander Tyler’s bodycam footage showed Alonzo Bagley with his hands up as Tyler fired shots after the officer responded to a domestic disturbance call. Bagley’s wife informed emergency operators that he was “loaded on something” and threatened her and her daughter.

When police arrived, Bagley jumped from an apartment balcony and ran. He was unarmed.

Bodycam footage revealed Tyler firing one shot before walking over to Bagley with his gun in hand. In the video, Tyler places Bagley on his back as he begins first aid and calls for EMS.

Tyler can be heard saying, “Come on, dude,” and “Stay with me,” as his partner performs CPR until EMS arrives.

“That’s just from not understanding…why did a domestic call turn deadly?” Bagley’s brother, Xavier Sudds, said to CNN. “I think at this point, the only thing I’m wondering is just, you know, the procedure, the procedure. Why did it happen like it happened?”

Tyler is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center, and will be placed on administrative leave, NBC News reported.

Five Memphis Police officers were fired and were charged last month with second-degree murder, kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression in connection with the deadly January 7 assault on Tyre Nichols.

Nichols’ family and their attorneys sent a letter to the United Nations demanding change in MPD and law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Attorneys for Nichols’ family released the following statement:

“Today, we filed an Urgent Appeal before the United Nations asking it to condemn the tragic killing of Tyre Nichols, to demand transparency from the police department, and to demand that Officer Preston Hemphill and all officers that participated in the incident are criminally charged. The video evidence shows that all who were involved in Tyre’s death committed reprehensible acts that require international condemnation.”