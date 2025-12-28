Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards ASAP Rocky Drops Harlem-Inspired Album, Bilt Covers Rent For His Old Neighborhood A$AP Rocky has partnered with rewards platform Bilt to celebrate the upcoming release of his album 'Don't Be Dumb.'







Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, has partnered with rewards platform Bilt to celebrate the upcoming release of his long-awaited fourth studio album, “Don’t Be Dumb.“

Announced Dec. 26, the collaboration features a Bilt-exclusive vinyl record designed by Rocky. The album design reflects his connection to Harlem and ever-evolving artistic flair. The vinyl is available for pre-order through the Bilt app and website for members of its rewards program.

As part of the partnership, Bilt is hosting a special edition of its monthly game show “Rent Free” in which Rocky will participate as a contestant, said the press release. Members nationwide can win free rent payments of up to $2,500. The top 10 winners will receive signed copies of the exclusive vinyl. Hundreds more members are eligible for bonus Bilt points through participation.

Additionally, the company will cover January 2026 rent for all tenants of a Harlem apartment building where Rocky spent his teenage years. The donation is intended to support the community that influenced the artist’s early life and alleviate housing costs during a typically expensive period of the year.

“For me, it’s always been about your community and neighborhood. Harlem made me who I am, from uptown to downtown, and that connection to place is everything,” Rocky said in a press release. “When Bilt said they wanted to cover rent for everyone in the same building where I grew up, that hit different. That’s not just business, that’s understanding what community really means,” he continued.

In a statement, Bilt’s founder and CEO, Ankur Jain, said Rocky’s Harlem roots align with the company’s mission to connect residents with meaningful cultural experiences.

“Rocky embodies what we believe at Bilt: your neighborhood isn’t just where you live, it’s what fuels your creativity, your ambition, your entire trajectory,” he said.

AS@P Rocky’s album “Don’t Be Dumb” is out Jan. 16, 2026.

