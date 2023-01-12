Counting Sheep: A$AP Rocky Catches Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping While Couple Dined Out

Rihanna’s manager had a long night on Tuesday when the pop superstar attended the Golden Globes and dined the night away with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

After attending the 80th annual Golden Globes, Rihanna and Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, decided to enjoy a post-award show dinner, TMZ reported. With a little time off the clock, Rih Rih’s manager and Roc Nation exec, Jay Brown, decided to catch a few Z’s before the happy couple finished their meals.

But when Rocky returned to the car, the “D.M.B.” rapper couldn’t resist pulling out his phone to film Brown snoozing in the front seat. After catching Brown sleeping, Rocky waved off the surrounding paparazzi and banged on the roof of the car to wake Rih’s manager up.

Rocky supported Rihanna at the Golden Globes, where she was nominated for “Best Original Song in a Motion Picture” for her title track “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Rihanna lost to “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film RRR, but she still grabbed everyone’s attention with her attendance.

Rihanna and Rocky have been inseparable since returning to the public scene after welcoming their son last May. Just last month, Rihanna debuted her adorable baby boy in a TikTok video that showed off a bit of his bubbly personality, The LA Times reported.

Rih and Rocky have yet to reveal their baby boy’s name. It’s the first child for both stars, who have been publicly dating since late 2020. The “Diamonds” singer was transparent about not planning the pregnancy.

“I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s**t,” she told Vanity Fair last April. “We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test,” she said.

When it came to falling in love with Rocky after years of being good friends, Rihanna said it wasn’t an easy conquest for the Harlem rapper.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she said. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”