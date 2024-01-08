A$AP Rocky Promotes ‘New Collab With My Baby Mom’ For Rihanna’s Lip Balm Launch

Rihanna has a new lip balm under her Fenty Skin beauty line – and who better than her boyfriend/baby daddy to help promote the new product launch?

On Friday, January 5, Rih Rih’s Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty brands released a shared post showing A$AP Rocky remixing his single “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” to promote Fenty Beauty’s Lux Balm. In the video, Rocky shows off the new balm while boasting about his latest collab with his “baby mom.”

“Flossy, glossy / Nah b—- this ain’t lip gloss / Lux Balm up in my palm / New collab with my baby mom,” he raps.

“LuxBalm up in @asaprocky’s palm, new collab with our fave mom @badgalriri,” Fenty Beauty captioned the post.

Named to honor Rihanna’s hometown, the Barbados Cherry-powered lip balm contains vitamin E and shea butter to “bring dry lips back to life with instant hydration,” the brand says. A full list of ingredients for the vegan, cruelty-free balm includes cherry extracts, sweet cherry seed oil, avocado oil, and vitamin E, along with murumuru, mango, cocoa, and shea butter, according to the website.

The lip balm retails for $16 on the Fenty Beauty website, as well as in Sephora and Kohls store locations. It’s the first time Rihanna has used her rapper boyfriend to help promote one of her beauty products.

Rocky’s nod to their two sons comes after the couple welcomed their second son in August 2023. Together, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share sons RZA, 19 months, and Riot Rose, 5 months.

The two both serve as creative directors at Puma on their separate lines. But when asked if he would ever consider teaming up with Rihanna for a Puma collaboration, he shared what his favorite collab has been with the Bajan superstar.

“What could we team up and just like f—ing smash and go crazy on?” Rocky pondered in response to the question before answering: “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” he told Complex.