A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, RZA And Riot Visit Aspen In Style

When you have one parent who is an official billionaire and another who is known for his impressive fashion sense and style, you are bound to be a little fly yourself. This is the life of the two sons born to Harlem-bred lyricist A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, the international superstar. On a recent outing, 1-year-old RZA and 5-month-old Riot were seen in Aspen wearing some very fancy and expensive togs, according to the New York Post.

At this stage of the game, you have to wonder who actually dresses the children, or if Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both known for their exquisite style, alternate outings. Their children were seen in duds that would make some adults envious.

Before ringing in the new year, RZA was seen wearing a $1,200 Gucci coat styled with a pair of $85 Gucci socks. He also had on a $475 poplin shirt with a $360 green and yellow Gucci sweater vest. His little brother was decked out in a $155 Bonpoint hat, a $615 Gucci cardigan, and some $490 jeans.

Now, their parents weren’t looking too shabby, either.

A$AP Rocky sported a pair of $11,300 metallic silver Bottega Veneta leather pants, completing them with a $3,700 cashmere hoodie under his $11,900 printed fur coat. A pair of $1,400 boots that adorned his feet. Rihanna complimented her babies’ father with the same hoodie and footwear, but wore baggy Balenciaga jeans and a $4,590 Saint Laurent blazer.

But let’s not forget the $575 blue suede cowboy boots the billionaire purchased while in the Kemo Sabe store and wore when she came back outside.

Hopefully the upcoming trial for the Harlem rapper won’t break up this happy family.

A judge recently ruled that Rocky will have to stand trial against his former friend and A$AP Mob group member A$AP Relli. Rocky is accused of shooting in the direction of his former friend in Hollywood back in 2021. Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

