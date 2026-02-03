Shattering Borders: Global Commerce Mavens Converge At AAWEF To Build U.S.-Africa Economic Bridge

The 2026 Africa America Women Economic Forum (AAWEF) served as the high-stakes inaugural event for ZoraFest, a monthlong cultural and economic summit launched to commemorate the 250th anniversary of America.

By anchoring the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations in Central Florida—just miles from Eatonville, the historic home and sanctuary of Zora Neale Hurston—the forum positioned women’s economic empowerment as a central pillar of the American story.

Under the banner of “Leading for Economic Impact” at AAWEF, trailblazing women from across Africa and the United States gathered Jan. 30 at the Rollins College Crummer Graduate School of Business to launch a historic collaboration aimed at bridging the financial and leadership gap between the two continents.

The historic union was anchored by the combined brilliance of Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, Anna McCoy, Mizinga Melu, Irene Kakooza, Dr. Diane Recinos, Happy Ralinala, and Valerie White, all expertly guided by Dr. Zienzi Dillon.

Drawing on nearly four decades of expertise in central banking and development finance, Dillon, founder and CEO of Carmel Global Capital and Goodwill Ambassador for the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD to the U.S., skillfully moderated the AAWEF.

With her extensive background—including roles at the World Bank, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and as the former Head of Public Sector at Barclays Africa—Dillon navigated the high-level dialogue with strategic precision.

Dillon served as a linchpin of the discussion, bridging the gap between public-sector policy and private-sector investment to keep the conversation focused on actionable, sustainable pathways for U.S.-Africa collaboration.

“We rise by lifting others,” said Mizinga Melu, CEO of Absa Bank Zambia, during a poignant panel discussion. Melu, the first woman to lead Standard Chartered Bank Zambia, shared her journey of overcoming gender pay gaps and institutional bias. “Early on in my career, I saw many capable women delivering excellent work, but the first few were in the room where decisions were made. Our job is to train women to be board-ready so they actually won’t have an excuse. We need them to be able to say, ‘I am ready.’”

Melu recounted a searing experience in which she was promoted to a senior role in the U.S., only to discover that her male predecessor was being paid more to “reassure” him. “I just swelled and shied away,” she admitted.

“Years later, I’m like, no man should ever speak to you like that. If they do, you should take them on on the spot and tell them it’s because I deserve it. If you’re not paying me the same, you should pass.”

Bridging the Capital and Policy Gap

The forum highlighted the stark contrast in market sizes—between Zambia’s 20 million people and Nigeria’s 200 million—and emphasized the need for U.S. collaboration to provide technical assistance and support financial inclusion.

Anna McCoy, founder of Anna McCoy Global Venture and co-owner of the DoubleTree by Hilton at Sea World, challenged the audience to look beyond inspiration and toward infrastructure. Drawing on her experience raising $800 million in private equity, McCoy announced the 2026 launch of the $1M Africa Earth AI Micro-Lending Fund.

“Find the policy, girl. Find the policy,” McCoy urged the attendees. “The company was built on policy, not just an idea. When they create laws and policies, they have to actually implement them in our states and communities. Somewhere along the line, you get in there and start to build that opportunity.”

McCoy emphasized that impact is personal: “I have been in the halls of presidents… when I walk in, I’m Anna McCoy; when I walk out, I’m ‘Mama.’ I came to serve, to love, and to care. If you want to make an impact at the highest level, connect your daughters with people in other nations.”

Amplifying Voices Through Storytelling

The event also focused on the “commercialization of culture.” Irene Kakooza, Brand Director for Range Rover USA, detailed how Jaguar’s #GiveHerACrown campaign successfully transitioned African fashion designers to the global stage at New York Fashion Week.

“It’s about the triple storytelling,” Kakooza explained. “First, who are you? And as important is who you are not. I recognize I am Irene; I’m not going to try to copy someone else because I’ll never be a good version of them. I’ll be a great version of myself. We tapped into the expertise of like-minded people so that the capital meets the lived experience. That is how brands gain longevity.”

Systems of Support and Generational Wealth

Valerie White, the head of National Housing Strategic Initiatives and senior executive director at LISC, captivated the room with her expertise in affordable housing and impact investing. Drawing on her leadership of LISC’s $30.4 billion investment portfolio, White spoke passionately about the necessity of building generational wealth through community stabilization.

She mesmerized the audience with the history of Itemba, a project built by a visionary emerging from a major town, using it as a case study for how local economies can be revitalized through intentional capital placement.

“We are ramping up efforts to deliver more capital and community-based support to address the housing crisis,” White stated. “It is about more than just buildings; it is about creating the financial foundations where women and families can finally close long-standing wealth gaps and stabilize their local economies for the long term.”

However, the event was shadowed by the complexities of the modern era.

While the forum celebrated connection, the organizers noted that one invited speaker opted to attend virtually, citing the current “political climate in America.”

Happy Ralinlala’s absence served as a sobering reminder of the hurdles still facing international diplomacy and the safe exchange of ideas in a polarized landscape.

To further solidify the forum’s commitment to tangible outcomes, Ralinala, board director at African Bank Holdings and former Managing Executive at Barclays Africa, emphasized the necessity of creating robust ecosystems for those just beginning their journey.

Ralinala, a recipient of the Global Barclays Women of the Year Award, has long been a proponent of moving beyond dialogue to direct action. During the forum’s strategic sessions, she highlighted the critical intersection of networking and capital:

“I am actively involved in driving the creation of platforms and opportunities for entrepreneurs to succeed,” Ralinala stated. “It is through the intentional sharing of knowledge, the strengthening of global networks, and the provision of diverse financing options that we truly empower the next generation to thrive.”

A Legacy of Leadership

The forum follows in the footsteps of legendary figures such as Zora Neale Hurston and Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister. His daughter, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, a former chairperson of Access Bank Group, emphasized that collaboration is the only way to strengthen the U.S.-Africa economic bridge.

“Collaboration is the only way to strengthen the U.S.-Africa economic bridge,” Dr. Awosika emphasized during the AAWEF. “We must find the answers in the room and commit to the spirit of asking the right questions to ensure our shared success.”

As the AAWEF concluded with a call for academic and corporate partnerships, specifically exploring connections between Rollins College and the University of Zambia Business School to foster a new generation of “board-ready” female leaders.

